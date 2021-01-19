5 Interesting Facts About Dolly Parton

5 Elvis Wanted to Record This Dolly Classic

An incredible songwriter, she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2001, the HOF shares Parton has solely written 700 songs including “I Will Always Love You.” A song Elvis asked to record but wanted half of the publishing rights. Dolly turned down the deal.

“I thought, ‘Oh, no, that’s already been a hit and that’s what I’m leaving for my family.’ It had nothing to do with Elvis, because hopefully he was disappointed too,” she said to Oprah.com. “But I just wouldn’t let him have the publishing.”