5 Holiday Cookies to Make With Your Kids

1. Grinch Cookies



*the below recipe gives directions on how to make sugar cookies from scratch, but you could also buy a bag mix to make this recipe even easier.

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter softened

1⅔ cup sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3-5 drops bright green food coloring*

3⅓ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons corn starch

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1½ cup red and green M&Ms (plus additional ½ cup for topping cookies, if desired)

Instructions

Combine butter and sugar in a large bowl and use an electric mixer to beat until well-combined and light and fluffy (about 1 minute).

Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Stir in vanilla extract and food coloring, until well-combined.

In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

Set mixer to low speed and gradually stir dry ingredients into butter mixture. Add ingredients and stir until well-incorporated.

Fold in M&M candies and cover bowl with plastic wrap. Chill in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

Once dough has finished chilling, preheat oven to 350F and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Drop cookie dough by heaping 1½ Tbsp-sized scoops onto prepared cookie sheets, for perfectly round cookies roll dough in your hands into a smooth ball.

Bake on 350F for 11-13 minutes. If desired, gently press additional M&Ms into the tops of each cookie for decoration while they are still warm.

Allow cookies to cool completely on cookie sheet before removing