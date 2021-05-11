5 Fresh Fruits Ready in Spring (Perfect Pies!)

Summer gets all the glory for fresh fruits. But there are a few early growers ready now for their juicy and delectable day in the sun. Whether you eat these five ripe and ready in-season fruits fresh or enjoy them in, oh, say, a freshly made pie from Papa C Pies , you’ll satisfy the craving for fresh fruit without the wait for summer.
1Lemons and the Lemon Icebox Pie
Lemons and other citrus fruits actually grow in the winter in mild climates like Florida and California and are at their juicy peak in spring into early summer. Papa C takes the lemons of life and says, “thank you!” We turn them into a luscious, silky smooth lemon icebox pie. Tart with enough sweetness to balance, every bite features crunch from the buttery handmade graham cracker crust. What better way to use lemons than with this light and refreshing pie, finished with a Swiss Meringue.
2Cherries and the Double Crust Cherry Pie
Cherries tend to come into their own in late spring, around April. Whether sweet, like a Bing or Rainier cherry, or a more tart variety, cherries are simply divine. Eating fresh cherries is one of the best parts of spring. Eating a double crust (top and bottom) cherry pie is pretty special, too. A touch of not-so-secret ingredients (cinnamon and almond flavoring) brings out the cherry flavor and lets it sing.
3Strawberries, Rhubarbs and the Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
If one fresh piece of produce is good, two is better! One of the earliest produces found in a local farmer’s market is the bright red, tart and shiny rhubarb. As if it wasn’t enough, pair it in a pie with the sweetness of fresh strawberries. Properly balanced with just enough sweetness, this pie is truly dynamite.
4Limes and the Key Lime Pie
Much like lemons, limes are at their prime in the spring. But this pie isn’t made with just any lime. It’s made with key limes from Key West, FL. This fantastic key lime pie is balanced with a touch of sugar and lime zest, nestled in a freshly prepared graham cracker crust. A Swiss Meringue completes the light yet decadent dessert.
We already know the strawberries are ripe and ready for devouring. Other berries are also at their prime. And Papa C has developed the perfect party in your mouth with four, yes four, berries for the ultimate spring fresh fruit pie! Dive into blueberries, blackberries, strawberries and raspberries and celebrate the symphony of berries on your palate.
Spring is for Fruit Pies
