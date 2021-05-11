5 Fresh Fruits Ready in Spring (Perfect Pies!)

We already know the strawberries are ripe and ready for devouring. Other berries are also at their prime. And Papa C has developed the perfect party in your mouth with four, yes four, berries for the ultimate spring fresh fruit pie! Dive into blueberries, blackberries, strawberries and raspberries and celebrate the symphony of berries on your palate.

Spring is for Fruit Pies

Freshly ripened fruit is perfect in a Papa C pie. If you want to explore the entire selection of fruit (and non-fruit) desserts, check out the Papa C Pies menu. Call 615-414-3435 to place an order or find out what’s available in the case. As always, shipping is available to all 50 states! Check out our Shipping FAQ for more information.

Papa C Pies is located at:

99 Seaboard Lane, Suite 100, Brentwood (corner of Seaboard Lane and Bakers Bridge Avenue behind Costco)

Store hours:

Monday – Friday 10am to 6:30pm

Sat: 10am to 5pm

*We are normally closed on Sunday. But this Sunday we will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for anyone that wants to get pie!

Currently, we offer a free 4″ tart ($5 value) online and on Sunday we’ll even have a $3.14 discount (on orders over $30) available in store!

