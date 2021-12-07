5 Favorite Franklin Christmas Traditions

5 Shopping in Downtown Franklin

“I loved it when I was a little girl when I went shopping with my Mama and all the downtown stores stayed open until 8:00 p.m. the week before Christmas,” said one respondent to an informal poll about favorite Christmas Franklin Christmas traditions on Facebook. Shopping small and local continues to be a favorite holiday activity for residents.

There are several well-loved traditions that are now gone, including the light display that George Jones used to put up on his Franklin home and visiting Earl’s Fruit Stand. Many miss the simplicity of the holiday season when they were children. But, respondents Linda M. and 96-year-old Ann R. say that what Christmas brings out in them is, “The feeling I get every year of how blessed I am to live here.”