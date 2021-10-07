5 Fall Break Staycation Ideas

We may not have the sand and the sea in Music City but we have everything else you need for a perfect fall break staycation. Bonus: Save a little moo-la.
Here’s the deal. Nashville is jam-packed with family fun but life just gets busy and locals get stuck in their daily routines of school, work, eat, sleep, repeat. So – here are 5 reasons to be a tourist in your own city this fall break.
1. Cheekwood
Cheekwood Harvest is part of the year-round lineup of signature seasonal festivals. The changing of the leaves is one of many garden highlights you’ll find as oaks, maples, dogwoods, and other trees greet you with their fall colors. You’ll find activities and experiences designed to appeal to kids, adults, and families alike, making this six-week celebration the perfect time for a peaceful solo stroll, a crisp fall family day, or an afternoon date.
2. Grand Ole Opry
If you live in Nashville and haven’t been to the Grand Ole Opry.. Bless. Now seriously, drop everything, buy tickets and go. There’s nothing more Nashville and the line-up is always mind-blowing! You can even tour backstage and see the special exhibition celebrating their upcoming 5,000th episode.
3. Tennessee State Museum
The Tennessee State Museum moved into its new location a couple of years ago. It’s free and open to the public six days a week. You can experience Tennessee history, art, and culture from the state’s natural history beginnings through the present day.
Tennessee State Museum | 1000 Rosa L Parks Boulevard | Nashville
4. Plaza Mariachi
Take your family to Plaza Mariachi for the ultimate cultural experience in Nashville! The sights, sounds, and smells will have you feeling like you’re in old Mexico. Enjoy Latin culture, art, music, entertainment and food all in one place – fun for the whole family!
5. Radnor Lake
Radnor Lake is a total gem. An oasis just minutes from the hustle and bustle of Green Hills. The natural park has more than six miles of trails that are strictly used for hiking and observing wildlife – no jogging, fishing, or walking pets. A perfect place to breathe in the fresh air and get some exercise with your family.
Radnor Lake | 1160 Otter Creek Road | Nashville