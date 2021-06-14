5 Events to Celebrate Juneteenth

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is an American holiday celebrated annually on June 19. It commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger read federal orders in Galveston, Texas, that all previously enslaved people in Texas were free.
We’ve gathered a few Juneteenth events happening across the Nashville area.
1Franklin Juneteenth Festival
Saturday, June 19, noon – 3 pm
Pinkerton Park, 405 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin
It’s the 17th annual Juneteenth celebration with the African American Heritage Society in Franklin. Last year’s event was virtual due to COVID but this year the event will return in person with food, music, and more.
2Clarksville Juneteenth Festival
Saturday, June 19th, 11 am – 9 pm
Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champions Way, Clarksville
Clarksville’s First Official Juneteenth Festival and Black Business Expo takes place Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Come and enjoy all of the festivities. This event is free and open to the public.
3Juneteenth615 Celebration
Saturday, June 19, 5 pm – 10 pm
Fort Negley, 1100 Negley Boulevard, Nashville
Juneteenth615, in conjunction with the African American Cultural Alliance, will host Taste of Freedom, where Nashville’s coolest food trucks band together in the name of Freedom. A Proclamation Ceremony will be held at the historic Fort Negley Park, which will include a family/community gathering with libations, performance art and history.
4Juneteenth at Bradley Park, Murfreesboro
Thursday, June 17 – Saturday, June 19
Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center, 415 S. Academy Street, Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro is hosting a three-day Juneteenth celebration with an Authors Night, Youth Night, and the Juneteenth celebration on June 19. All three events will take place at Bradley Academy Museum and Cultural Center at 415 S. Academy Street and are free to attend.
Local authors will discuss their literary works and sign books from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17. Youth Night will be held from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 18. The community is invited to celebrate Juneteenth, or “Freedom Day” on June 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities include a kids’ zone, food vendors, artists, and live music and dancing.
5Juneteenth Event at National Museum of African American Museum (NMAAM)
Saturday, June 19, 11am – 4pm
National Museum of African American Music, 510 Broadway, Nashville
NMAAM welcomes the city of Nashville to a family-friendly outdoor event, featuring live music performances, local vendors and community partners, with food available at the Fifth + Broadway Assembly Hall.
The event will take place on the rooftop of Fifth + Broadway and is free and open to the public from 11am – 4pm CT.