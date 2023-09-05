The big day is almost here! After all those months of planning the myriad decisions that make your dream wedding a reality, you’re finally nearing the finish line. It’s usually pretty easy to identify the big ticket items you need for your wedding checklist (venue, flowers, picking out the dress!), but how about a wedding day checklist to make sure all those last-minute details are ready to go?

We’ve compiled a list of 5 essential wedding day checklist additions to ensure your wedding day goes as smoothly as possible.

1. Pack a bag and the car in advance

Packing your wedding day bag, dress, and veil in the car you’ll use to travel to the venue should be the number one priority on your wedding day checklist!

We recommend that you pack your bag of essentials in advance. This can include your shoes, hair accessories, jewelry, or even specialty makeup that you have purchased to create your dream look on your wedding day. Many wedding coordinators also recommend including an emergency kit of items like bandaids or a sewing kit so you are fully prepared for any last-minute surprises.

2. Prepare a timeline of vendor arrivals with contact information

You’ve worked so hard to plan the perfect day, don’t let miscommunication with caterers or florists trip you up. Your wedding day checklist should include preparing a contact sheet of all your key wedding day vendors and the agreed-upon timing for their arrival.

3. Designate your point person

This day is all about you and your fiance, so you should be able to enjoy it! Identifying someone who can answer questions for vendors or handle any rowdy guests can help you stay focused on walking down the aisle. If you have a wedding planner, this will be your point person for any wedding day worries. Otherwise, you can select a friend or family member to manage details on your behalf.

4. Grab your rings and vows

There are many items on the wedding day checklist that you can procure at the last minute, but your rings and vows are not one of them! If your vows are handwritten, keep them in a safe place and away from liquids. Make a plan with your wedding planner or a contact at your venue for stowing your rings on the big day so they arrive at the perfect part of the ceremony.

5. Take care of yourself!

In the hustle and bustle of the day, many couples forget to prioritize eating and drinking! It sounds simple, but one of the biggest items on your checklist should be to hydrate, take breaks from standing, and actually eat some of the lovely food and snacks you’ve paid the caterer to create. It’s challenging to enjoy your wedding day if you’re battling low blood sugar or tired feet.

If you’re still in the early planning stages of your wedding, there are many resources online that you can use to get organized. We recommend establishing a wedding website or using a wedding planning tool like Zola. The more organized you are at the start, the more enjoyable your wedding will be.

