5 Easy Upgrades for Your Home

As we close out 2020, you might be looking to update a few items in your home. If you’re not sure where to start, check out these suggestions from Carpet One. These five upgrades are easy but can transform any space.
1New Lighting
An easy way to update your home is with new lighting. This simple improvement can change the look of a room instantly with a small investment.
2Artwork
If you purchased artwork that you don’t like anymore, consider changing it out. Or move pieces you currently have to a new spot.
3House Plants
The return of house plants is on the rise, from succulents to the fiddle leaf fig. If you don’t have a green thumb, there are great faux options.
4Fresh Coat of Paint
A fresh coat of paint goes a long way. If your walls need an update, new paint color trends are happening all the time. Right now, there seems to be a shift from all-white or gray walls to darker rich tones of blues and greens.
5Flooring
New flooring makes a big impact. And now there are so many options from luxury vinyl flooring, hardwood, carpet, and tile.
Read more about easy home improvement projects and upgrades at Carpet One here.
