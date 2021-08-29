5 Easy Summer Dessert Ideas

We have gathered some of our favorite easy summer desserts that are perfect for these hot, summer days.
1. Fresh Fruit and Yogurt Ice Pops
What better way to incorporate healthy items into a dessert than an ice pop? Frozen fruit and yogurt to keep you cool on these hot summer days, this dessert will only take about 15 minutes to prepare! Add berries and bananas to vanilla yogurt, freeze for 5 hours and voila! A healthy treat for everyone to enjoy. For the complete recipe, click here.
2. Raspberry Lemon Granita
My personal favorite flavor combination is raspberry and lemon! Bright and citrusy, this flavor profile marries perfectly to an ice cold granita. Granitas are a semi-frozen dessert that was originally prepared in Sicily. It is easy to prepare and requires few ingredients.
Visit Honey and Birch for this cold, delicious recipe.
3. Frozen Lemonade Pie
What says summer like lemonade? Better yet, let’s make that lemonade frozen to cool us all down in the hot summer sun. What makes this pie even better – it’s a no bake!
For this quick and easy recipe head over to Upstate Ramblings.
4. Mini Strawberry Cheesecakes
Sugar, Spice and Glitter provides a fun recipe to try this summer that is perfect for entertaining. With only 6 ingredients, it will take minutes to throw together and create a simply dessert that is also a comforting favorite.
5. Rainbow Honey Lime Fruit Salad
Fruit salad is always a pleaser! It’s bright colors and refreshing flavors make summer more summery!
Domestically Creative’s Rainbow Honey Lime Fruit Salad recipe is one to save for years to come as a summer family tradition. With a variety of colorful fruits and a citrusy pop of flavor, this dessert can be made up to 48 hours before serving and is a healthy alternative to most summer dessert options.
What are some of your favorite summer dessert recipes?