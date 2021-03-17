5 Drinks to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day That Aren’t Guinness

For St. Patrick’s Day, we’ve rounded up some drinks ideas for those who don’t drink Guinness but still want to celebrate the Irish. Here a list of five Irish drinks that you can try this year we found at Delish.
1. Irish Coffee
You can change up your afternoon coffee with this recipe. We might even consider this dessert with the chocolate shavings and heavy cream.
INGREDIENTS
16 oz. hot water
2 tsp. light brown sugar
2 oz. Irish whiskey
1 c. brewed coffee
1/2 c. heavy cream for topping
Chocolate shavings, for garnish
Find the directions here.
2. Pot of Gold Shots
These are festive and so cute! Make a separate batch for the kids by omitting the whiskey and add 1/2 cup water instead.
INGREDIENTS
1 (3.4-oz) package lemon or pineapple Jell-O
1/2 c. cold whiskey
1 c. Cool Whip
Gold sprinkles
6 rainbow candy belts, cut into 2-inch pieces
Find the complete directions here.
3. Baileys S’Mores Float
If you admired the milkshakes at Legendairy Milkshake Bar, this comes close and you can make it at home with the addition of Baileys.
INGREDIENTS
1/4 c. melted chocolate
1/2 c.crushed graham crackers, plus more for garnish
1 pt.vanilla ice cream
4 c.chocolate milk
1/2 c.Baileys Irish Cream
8 large marshmallows
Chocolate syrup, for drizzling
Find the directions here.
4. Lucky Charms Shots
What’s the saying…they’re magically delicious? Now, they are party-worthy with this recipe.
INGREDIENTS
1 c. cold whole milk
1 c Lucky Charms cereal, divided
1 c. Bailey’s Irish cream, chilled
1 tbsp.rainbow sprinkles
1/4 c. vanilla frosting
Find the directions here.
5. Green Apple Sangria
So, we couldn’t end the list without one green drink. This sangria is so refreshing you might keep it in rotation throughout the spring.
INGREDIENTS
1 bottle (750 ml) White Wine
1 bottle/can (12 oz.) Ginger Ale – or you can use champagne or club soda or sparkling water for bubbly
1-2 large Granny Smith Apples
Find the directions here.