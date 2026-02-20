$5 Margaritas All Weekend at Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa

National Margarita Day gets a Texas-sized celebration at Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa. The iconic Broadway destination is marking the occasion with a four-day, all weekend-long margarita and Tex-Mex special designed to keep the party going beyond just one day.

From Thursday, February 19, through Sunday, February 22, guests can enjoy $5 margaritas featuring fan-favorite recipes, paired with $5 chips and salsa. The extended celebration invites locals and visitors to sip, snack, and celebrate all weekend long.

Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, 308 Broadway, Nashville. Walk-ins are available, or you can make a reservation here.

