5-Day STEM Camp for Rising 5th-8th Graders

Is your rising fifth to eighth-grader interested in STEM? Join us at one of two Learning Lab locations for a five-day STEM camp this summer! Students enjoy fun and interactive projects that will encourage a growth mindset and harness their critical thinking skills!

Details & Registration

What Happens at STEM Camp?

STEM camp features activities geared towards engineering, math, and science, such as 3-D printing, machine design, escape rooms with math puzzles, the science of crime scenes, and more!

Why Encourage a STEM Education?

STEM education offers a number of practical, real-world benefits to students of all ages – especially those students in critical developmental years.

Transfers acquired knowledge to the real world. When students learn in the STEM environment, they’re taught information that can be applied to a number of real-life scenarios in different ways. Students are taught to think creatively about how they can take a learned technique and use it in different ways.

Promotes the use of technology. Students learn everything from coding to math to machine design in STEM programs. Learning technology at an early age provides students with a base level of knowledge that they can build upon throughout the rest of their lives.

Students learn everything from coding to math to machine design in STEM programs. Learning technology at an early age provides students with a base level of knowledge that they can build upon throughout the rest of their lives. Encourages problem-solving. The development of critical thinking skills is a core part of the STEM curriculum. Critical thinking can be applied in real-life situations, as well as in the classroom.

The development of critical thinking skills is a core part of the STEM curriculum. Critical thinking can be applied in real-life situations, as well as in the classroom. Teaches students to adapt. Unlike other areas of formal education, STEM isn’t necessarily about memorizing a set of facts. Rather, students learn processes and methods that can be adapted to a range of scenarios – coding knowledge may be used to create a simple video game or build a simple home automation, for example!

Unlike other areas of formal education, STEM isn’t necessarily about memorizing a set of facts. Rather, students learn processes and methods that can be adapted to a range of scenarios – coding knowledge may be used to create a simple video game or build a simple home automation, for example! Encourages creativity: if you can dream it, you can build it! STEM teaches students how to creatively apply new ideas to problem-solving situations.

if you can dream it, you can build it! STEM teaches students how to creatively apply new ideas to problem-solving situations. Working through mistakes: Life isn’t a set of multiple choice questions. Much of the learning process involves failing and trying again. STEM provides an environment where students can safely fail, and try again, as they achieve their desired outcome and build confidence.

Life isn’t a set of multiple choice questions. Much of the learning process involves failing and trying again. STEM provides an environment where students can safely fail, and try again, as they achieve their desired outcome and build confidence. Experimentation is good: A little bit of risk and curiosity has led to some of the world’s most important discoveries and innovations. STEM provides a framework for productive risk-taking!

A little bit of risk and curiosity has led to some of the world’s most important discoveries and innovations. STEM provides a framework for productive risk-taking! Builds teams: When learning and working in the STEM environment, students use data gathering, reporting, and presentation skills – all while working with each other. Each student brings different and valuable techniques to the table; all students achieve the end goal together through their collaboration.

Register your student for STEM Camp this summer so they can strengthen their learning skills and build a brighter future!

Dates, Locations & Times

DATE LOCATION TIME

June 21-25 Nashville 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

June 21-25 Brentwood 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

July 19-23 Brentwood 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

July 19-23 Nashville 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

STEM Camps (June & July) | Sign Up Now

Space is limited! Don’t delay in signing up your rising fifth-eighth graders for STEM camp now.

Learn More & Register Here

Learning Lab Brentwood

5500 Maryland Way, Suite 110

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-377-2929

Learning Lab Nashville

2416 21st Avenue South, Suite 100

Nashville, TN 37212

615-321-7272

Have a question for Learning Lab? Fill out the form below:

<br />

