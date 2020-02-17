5 Concerts to Attend this Week

1. Chelsea Cutler at Marathon Music Works

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 8 p

Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville

Chelsea Cutler in just two short years, the singer, songwriter and producer went from bedroom-constructed uploads to 750 million-plus cumulative streams and acclaim from Billboard, Complex, PAPER Magazine, Refinery29, Ones To Watch and more. In 2017, her breakthrough single “Your Shirt” paved the way for her debut EP, Snow In October. Leaving college shortly after, she hit the road alongside Quinn XCII at the top of 2018 before kicking off a prolific string of releases, including the independently released mixtapes Sleeping with Roses and Sleeping with Roses II, leading to two completely sold-out nationwide headline tours in fall 2018 and spring 2019. That summer, she made appearances at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and more. Signing to Republic Records in 2019, Chelsea Cutler forges a human connection on her latest singles, “How To Be Human” and “You Are Losing Me,” a preview of her forthcoming debut album releasing early 2020.

