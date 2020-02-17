5 Concerts to Attend this Week

1. Chelsea Cutler at Marathon Music Works
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 8 p
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
Chelsea Cutler in just two short years, the singer, songwriter and producer went from bedroom-constructed uploads to 750 million-plus cumulative streams and acclaim from Billboard, Complex, PAPER Magazine, Refinery29, Ones To Watch and more. In 2017, her breakthrough single “Your Shirt” paved the way for her debut EP, Snow In October. Leaving college shortly after, she hit the road alongside Quinn XCII at the top of 2018 before kicking off a prolific string of releases, including the independently released mixtapes Sleeping with Roses and Sleeping with Roses II, leading to two completely sold-out nationwide headline tours in fall 2018 and spring 2019. That summer, she made appearances at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and more. Signing to Republic Records in 2019, Chelsea Cutler forges a human connection on her latest singles, “How To Be Human” and “You Are Losing Me,” a preview of her forthcoming debut album releasing early 2020.
Buy tickets here.
2. The Lumineers at Bridgestone
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 7 p
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
The Lumineers are bringing III: The World Tour with Mt. Joy and J.S. Ondara to Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Buy tickets here.
3. Emily Wolfe at City Winery
Friday, Feb. 21, 8 p
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Emily Wolfe: Austin, TX’s resident rocker, Emily Wolfe transcends the ranks of ordinary musicians. Her creative songwriting keeps her fans aglow thanks to her strong, powerful lead vocals and dominating guitar style. Wolfe has shared stages with the likes of Heart, The Pretenders, and Gary Clark Jr. Emily Wolfe, a self-taught guitar player starting at the age of 5, has honed her craft over the past 22 years and continues to take her playing to the next level. After self-releasing her EP “Roulette” in 2014 followed by single “Atta Blues” in 2016, Emily used 2017 and 2018 to strategize and write new music. She released a debut self-titled, full-length album in February 2019, produced by Ben Tanner of the Alabama Shakes.
Buy tickets here.
4. The Bicho Brothers at Whiskey Room Live
Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p
Kings Bowl, 1910 Galleria Boulevard, Franklin
The Bicho Brothers bring a fresh sound to classic rock hits from the ’60s through current day. They cover hard rock, bar-room blues, ballads, acoustic roots, Latin grooves, and even a little twang. Covered artists include The Beatles, The Kinks, The Rolling Stones, Santana, Neil Young, Jackson Browne, The Eagles, Dire Straits, Tom Petty, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Los Lonely Boys and more.
Buy tickets here.
5. Guilty Pleasures at TopGolf
Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 p
The Cowan at TopGolf, 500 Cowan Street, Nashville
The Cowan welcomes Guilty Pleasures on February 22. They are the amazing 80’s cover and party band your friends keep talking about. Known for spot-on covers of all your guilty favorites from the late ’70s through the early ’90s, they have been bringing the party to their devoted fans for over a decade now. They have been joined by many special guests over the years including Jonathan Cain from Journey, Tiffany, Peter Wolf from J. Geils Band, Kelly Keagy from Night Ranger, and studio drummer legend, Craig Krampf (‘Eye of the Tiger’, ‘Only The Lonely’, ‘Under the Milky Way’, co-writer of Steve Perry’s hit, ‘Oh Sherrie’)
Buy tickets here.