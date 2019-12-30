5 Concerts to Attend this Week

4. School of Rock

Ryman Auditorium, 116 5th Avenue North, Nashville

Sunday, January 5, 7 p

The School of Rock is a performance-based music school with two locations in the Nashville area that teaches guitar, bass, keyboards, drums, and vocals in a performance environment to students of all skill levels. Students will be performing a selection of songs from over 50 years of rock-n-roll from its upcoming performance season which includes music from the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd as well as sets of funk, indie music, and the ’90s era.

Proceeds of the show will benefit Learning Matters, a non-profit dedicated to assisting youth in the Nashville area with intensive learning methods regardless of socioeconomic status. The show will be hosted by Rich Redmond, drummer for Jason Aldean.

Buy tickets here.