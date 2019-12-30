5 Concerts to Attend this Week

1. Terrapin Flyer 20 Anniversary Tour
Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville
Tuesday, December 31, 10 p
Terrapin Flyer is celebrating its 20th Anniversary as one of the top touring Grateful Dead bands in the United States. Because the band features a revolving cast of talent, hundreds of notable musicians have crossed paths with Terrapin Flyer. Among them are a who’s who of top names in the jam band world. The band started touring with former Grateful Dead keyboardist Vince Welnick in 2001 then with Melvin Seals from the Jerry Garcia Band since 2004 and also Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and former Grateful Dead keyboardist Tom Constanten since 2006. To name all of the musicians who have performed with Terrapin Flyer would be an impossibly exhaustive task, but some include Bob Bralove from the Grateful Dead, Mark Karan from The Other Ones and Ratdog, Grammy Award-winning harpist Sugar Blue, Scott Guberman from Phil Lesh and Friends, Josh Olken from Terrapin Flyer with Melvin Seals & Tom Constanten. Dave Hebert from Melvin Seals JGB, Wavy Dave Burlingame from Cornmeal, Janis Wallin from Family Groove Company and a whole host of tremendously talented musicians from across the country.
Buy tickets here.
2. Langhorne Slim
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Wednesday, January 1, 8 p
It’s the sixth annual New Year’s Day concert with Langhorne Slim and Friends. Slim released his latest album in 2017 – Lost at Last Vol. 1, his sixth full-length album. Slim has toured with The Lumineers, The Avett Brothers, Grace Potter & The Nocturnals, Gregory Alan Isakov, Josh Ritter, The Devil Makes Three, Sara Watkins, and more. Slim has also appeared on many festival stages, such as Bonnaroo, Pilgrimage Festival, Newport Folk Festival, Outside Lands, Lollapalooza, and the Philadelphia Folk Festival.
Buy tickets here.
3. 1971: The Greatest Year in Music with Irrashional
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue South, Nashville
Friday, January 3, 7:30 p
Join some of Nashville’s most talented singers and musicians in a multi-media live concert tribute to the great songs and artists of 1971. They’re coming back with their usual eclectic mix of great 71 tunes. As usual, there will be some new artists and songs to further make the case that 1971 was indeed The Greatest Year In Music. Featuring Performances By: Jonell Mosser, John Cowan, Sam McCrary, Mark Jones, Lee Carroll, Dylan Jones and Ben Lacy With Bob Harsen, Chip Graham, Lisa Jones, Tripp Bratton, The Hell Yea Horns – Scotty Huff, Jovan Quallo, Josh Scalf Performing the Music Of: Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart, War, Led Zeppelin, Marvin Gaye, David Bowie, Aretha Franklin, The WHO, Stevie Wonder, Derrick, and the Dominoes, The Doors YES, Paul McCartney, Bill Withers, CSNY, and More. With new tunes from our favorite 71 artists.
Buy tickets here.
4. School of Rock
Ryman Auditorium, 116 5th Avenue North, Nashville
Sunday, January 5, 7 p
The School of Rock is a performance-based music school with two locations in the Nashville area that teaches guitar, bass, keyboards, drums, and vocals in a performance environment to students of all skill levels. Students will be performing a selection of songs from over 50 years of rock-n-roll from its upcoming performance season which includes music from the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd as well as sets of funk, indie music, and the ’90s era.
Proceeds of the show will benefit Learning Matters, a non-profit dedicated to assisting youth in the Nashville area with intensive learning methods regardless of socioeconomic status. The show will be hosted by Rich Redmond, drummer for Jason Aldean.
Buy tickets here.
5. Jason Matthews
Puckett’s Grocery, 120 Fourth Avenue South, Franklin
Saturday, January 4, 8:30 p
Jason Matthews was born in Harrell’s Store, North Carolina. At fifteen he saw Eric Clapton on television became obsessed with writing songs. His first industry fan, WRFX dj Macon in Charlotte, gave Matthews’ demo to legendary musical comedy team Pinkard and Bowden, who subsequently invited Matthews to be their roadie and in-house writer. After a year on the road, he settled in Nashville to pursue his dream of becoming a hit songwriter. In 2006, he landed his first Number One with Billy Currington’s version of his song, “Must Be Doin’ Something Right.” This earned him the coveted Music Row Magazine Breakthrough Writer Of The Year award and several ASCAP awards. Jason is currently writing for Warner/Chappell Music, and is an artist with Valhalla Music Group.
Buy tickets here.