5 Concerts to Attend this Week

1. Jimmy Hopper – Vegas Meets Nashville
Thursday, January 16,7 p.m.
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
It is a gala event, benefitting CHS Marching Band. From four years as the Bellagio’s headliner in Las Vegas to shows across the seas, to engagements across the country, Jimmy Hopper delivers an inimitable evening, drawing in fans of all ages. Hopper’s accolades include; Las Vegas Entertainer of the Year,” by Gaming Today and “Performer of the Year,” by the Las Vegas Review Journal. Jimmy sings the soundtrack of our lives in perfect pitch. And Hopper will be accompanied by student musicians.
Buy tickets here.
2. Foreigner with the Nashville Symphony
Thursday, January 16 – Saturday, January 18
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place
Founding member Mick Jones leads his bandmates and your Nashville Symphony through a string of hits including “Cold as Ice,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Double Vision,” “Urgent,” “Juke Box Hero” and the global smash “I Want to Know What Love Is,” complete with a live chorus. Be there as one of rock music’s biggest bands makes their American orchestral debut at Schermerhorn Symphony Center.
Buy tickets here.
3. The Petty Junkies
Thursday, January 16, 8 p
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue South, Nashville
The Petty Junkies band is made up of professional musicians and artists who have been very successful in their own right. Band members include Brady Seal formerly of Little Texas and Gordon Kennedy, co-songwriter of Eric Clapton’s song “Change the World.” Well over 300 hit songs have been penned, played on, sung, or produced by the members of this band.
Buy tickets here.
4. Too Many Zooz
Friday, January 17, 8 p
Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville
Stylistically described as “Brasshouse” the three-man band was founded on the combination of several different styles of music played in the New York Subway. One of their YouTube videos has over 9 million views. We promise you’ve probably never heard anything like it before.
Buy tickets here.
5. Jenn Bostic and Friends
Saturday, January 18, 6 p
Listening Room, 618 4th Avenue South, Nashville
Jenn Bostic is a soulful singer/songwriter with a hint of blues, soul, country, pop, and gospel. Her emotive songwriting and powerful vocals have been touching hearts around the world. “Jealous of the Angels,” written for her late father, was championed by both Smooth Radio and BBC Radio 2. She has performed the song on BBC Breakfast, Weekend Wogan, Good Morning Sunday and Songs of Praise, and the music video has over 3 million views on YouTube.
Buy tickets here.