5 Concerts to Attend This Week

4. Soulive & George Porter Jr at Brooklyn Bowl

Saturday, March 14, 8 p

Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

Soulive is a trio of guitarist Eric Krasno, drummer Alan Evans and keyboardist Neal Evans has carried the torch for the soul-jazz organ trio — that venerable, funky institution pioneered by the likes of Jimmy Smith, Brother Jack McDuff and Groove Holmes in the late ’60s.

George Porter, Jr. is best known as the bassist of The Meters, along with Art Neville, Leo Nocentelli and Joseph Zigaboo Modeliste. The group was formed in the mid-’60s and came to be recognized as one of the progenitors of funk then called R&B.

