5 Concerts to Attend This Week

1. Macy Gray at The Cowan
Friday, March 13, 7 p
The Cowan, 500 Cowan Street, Nashville
Macy Gray is currently touring across five countries and stops in Nashville this week. The R&B singer, songwriter, actress has released five albums and appeared in several movies-Training Day and Idlewild. Don’t miss your opportunity to hear her live.
Buy tickets here.
2. Music City Irish Fest
Friday, March 13, 7:30 p
War Memorial, 301 Sixth Avenue North, Nashville
Kick-off your St. Patrick’s Day weekend with Irish music’s most award-winning trio Michael McGoldrick, John McCusker, and John Doyle joined by 14 time Grammy Award winner Ron Block, Scottish Folk Band of the Year Talisk, guitar virtuoso Shane Hennessy, Johnny Cash’s eldest grandson Thomas Gabriel, Emerging artist of the year at the Live Ireland Awards Aoife Scott, Jessica Willis Fisher, Irish banjo sensation Gerry O’Connor and surprise special guests. Music City Irish Fest is a free benefit concert for MusiCares® tornado relief.
Free tickets here.
3. Farewell Angelina
Friday, March 13, 8 p
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Named after a haunting Bob Dylan song, Farewell Angelina is an all-female country group with four powerhouse vocalists, dynamic songwriters and accomplished multi-instrumentalists. Their stellar blend of heart-stopping harmonies over blazing double violins and guitars has earned soaring praise across the board.
Buy tickets here.
4. Soulive & George Porter Jr at Brooklyn Bowl
Saturday, March 14, 8 p
Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
Soulive is a trio of guitarist Eric Krasno, drummer Alan Evans and keyboardist Neal Evans has carried the torch for the soul-jazz organ trio — that venerable, funky institution pioneered by the likes of Jimmy Smith, Brother Jack McDuff and Groove Holmes in the late ’60s.
George Porter, Jr. is best known as the bassist of The Meters, along with Art Neville, Leo Nocentelli and Joseph Zigaboo Modeliste. The group was formed in the mid-’60s and came to be recognized as one of the progenitors of funk then called R&B.
Buy tickets here.
5. Metal for Nashville: Tribute to Benefit Nashville Tornado Relief
Saturday, March 14, 8 p
Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville
A Metalcore Tribute to Benefit Nashville Tornado Relief LIVE at EXIT/IN. Featuring former/current members of Staind, All That Remains, Framing Hanley, Accept, CKY, and more alongside Nashville’s best rock and metal musicians performing the music of: Killswitch Engage, Lamb of God, All That Remains, Avenged Sevenfold, Trivium, Parkway Drive, Demon Hunter, Atreyu, As I Lay Dying, Unearth, and more! All net proceeds to benefit those affected by the recent severe weather.
Buy tickets here.