5 Concerts to Attend this Week

Wednesday, January 29, 7:30 p
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Tool, who are in the midst of their first North American tour in support of their #1 charting, record-breaking album Fear Inoculum (RCA Records), announce a Jan. 29 performance at Bridgestone Arena with special guest Author & Punisher.
TOOL formed in 1990, releasing four multi-platinum studio albums: Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001) and 10,000 Days (2006); two EPs: 72826 (1991) and Opiate(1992) and the limited-edition boxset Salival (2000). The band has won three GRAMMY Awards®: Best Metal Performance (1998, “Ænima”), Best Metal Performance (2002, “Schism”) and Best Recording Package (2007, 10,000 Days). TOOL is Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).
Tuesday, January 28, 7 p
The Cowan, 400 Cowan Street, Nashville
The Cowan welcomes British Lion with The Picturebooks and Lines In The Sky on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020. Every ticket for this show includes a digital download of British Lion’s forthcoming album. You will receive an email with more details about this offer approximately 7 days after your purchase.
Wednesday, January 29, 8 p
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro’s entire career has been filled with such magical achievements. Since he first came to the world’s attention with his deeply beautiful and original take on George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” in a viral video that dominated YouTube in 2005, the Hawaiian-born Shimabukuro has virtually reinvented the four-string instrument, causing many to call him “the Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele.”
Thursday, January 30, 7:30 p
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
Join Lipscomb Elementary for their annual Boots & Bears Songwriters’ Night. Your ticket purchase directly supports student education at Lipscomb Elementary. The funds supply teachers with essential tools and resources to make their classrooms a rich, learning environment. Featuring: Clay Walker, High Valley, Lee Brice, Brian Davis and Michelle Wright.
Friday, January 31, 8 p
Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville
Shorr burst onto the Nashville music scene in 2016 with her self-penned hit “Fight Like A Girl” and shortly after, the Portland, Maine singer-songwriter became a Sirius XM “Highway Find” and was spotlighted by Apple Music, Spotify, CMT, Radio Disney Country, Pandora, Taste of Country, The Boot and even Billboard magazine. She was named a “CMT Next Women of Country”, “The New Nashville” by Teen Vogue and a “Top 10 Country Artists To Watch In 2018” by the Huffington Post. She made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 2018 and has gone on to play that heralded stage 17 times so far. Shorr has toured with Sara Evans, RaeLynn, Jimmie Allen and spent the past December supporting LeAnn Rimes’ “You And Me And Christmas” Tour. From her work with the all-female, singer-songwriter collective Song Suffragettes,
