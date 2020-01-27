5 Concerts to Attend this Week

1. Tool

Wednesday, January 29, 7:30 p

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Tool, who are in the midst of their first North American tour in support of their #1 charting, record-breaking album Fear Inoculum (RCA Records), announce a Jan. 29 performance at Bridgestone Arena with special guest Author & Punisher.

TOOL formed in 1990, releasing four multi-platinum studio albums: Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001) and 10,000 Days (2006); two EPs: 72826 (1991) and Opiate(1992) and the limited-edition boxset Salival (2000). The band has won three GRAMMY Awards®: Best Metal Performance (1998, “Ænima”), Best Metal Performance (2002, “Schism”) and Best Recording Package (2007, 10,000 Days). TOOL is Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).

Buy tickets here.