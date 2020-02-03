5 Concerts to Attend this Week

1. C’Ya on the Flipside: The Troy Gentry Foundation Event
Wednesday, February 5, 7 p
Grand Ole Opry, 2804 Opryland Drive, Nashville
Hosted by Storme Warren and Tracy Lawrence. Featuring performances by Trace Adkins, Abby Anderson, Rhett Akins, T. Graham Brown, Tracy Lawrence, Brothers Osborne, Eddie Montgomery, Justin Moore, Mark Wills & more.
Buy tickets here.
2. Lisa Law & The Suspect’s Live at Hop Springs
Saturday, February 8, 7 p
Hop Springs, 6790 John Bragg Highway, Murfreesboro
3. Alter Bridge: Walk the Sky Tour
Saturday, February 8, 7:30 p
War Memorial, 301 6th Avenue North, Nashville
Alter Bridge burst onto the music scene in 2004 with the release of their gold-selling debut, One Day Remains. Their most recently released album Walk The Sky has been critically acclaimed and a career milestone chart success. The latest album brought the band comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips their first-ever #1 on Top Current Albums chart.
Buy tickets here.
4. Drew Emmitt & Vince Herman Celebrate 25 Years of Leftover Salmon
Friday, February 7, 8 p
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
First coming together on a late October evening when Vince Herman wandered into the Walrus Saloon in Boulder, Colorado, after being enticed by a sign reading “Bluegrass Music Here Tonight,” and met Drew Emmitt, whose band was playing that night, the pair have been reshaping the musical landscape ever since.
They came together and formed the legendary roots band Leftover Salmon on New Year’s Eve thirty years ago. Since then these two have been blazing new musical paths with Leftover Salmon, taking the music at their core, rock ‘n’ roll, folk, bluegrass, Cajun, soul, zydeco, jazz and blues, and crafting it into something new that has spawned a legion of bands in their wake. The two long-time collaborators are hitting the road for a rare run of acoustic-duo shows performed in intimate settings that will celebrate over thirty years of musical friendship.
Buy tickets here.
5. Dr. Dog at Marathon Music Works
Friday, February 7, 8 p
1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
Dr. Dog announced their winter tour last year in support of their EP Critical Equation. The Philadelphia based band came together in 1999. Since that time, they have released ten studio albums. Special guests for the show will be Michael Nau.
Buy tickets here.