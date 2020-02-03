5 Concerts to Attend this Week

4. Drew Emmitt & Vince Herman Celebrate 25 Years of Leftover Salmon

Friday, February 7, 8 p

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

First coming together on a late October evening when Vince Herman wandered into the Walrus Saloon in Boulder, Colorado, after being enticed by a sign reading “Bluegrass Music Here Tonight,” and met Drew Emmitt, whose band was playing that night, the pair have been reshaping the musical landscape ever since.

They came together and formed the legendary roots band Leftover Salmon on New Year’s Eve thirty years ago. Since then these two have been blazing new musical paths with Leftover Salmon, taking the music at their core, rock ‘n’ roll, folk, bluegrass, Cajun, soul, zydeco, jazz and blues, and crafting it into something new that has spawned a legion of bands in their wake. The two long-time collaborators are hitting the road for a rare run of acoustic-duo shows performed in intimate settings that will celebrate over thirty years of musical friendship.

