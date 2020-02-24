5 Concerts to Attend this Week

1. Leahy at the Franklin Theatre

Saturday, Feb. 29. 8 p

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

The Leahy siblings were raised on their family farm near Lakefield, Ontario, Canada. Forebear Michael Leahy arrived in North America in 1825 from Ireland. Each of the Leahy children learned to play the fiddle from their father, while their mother taught them to sing, dance, and play the piano. As teens, the siblings performed across Canada and quickly became favorites on the festival and fair circuit.

They emerged on the Canadian music scene in the late 1990’s with the “Leahy sound” – a combination of contemporary pop instrumentation and wildly talented fiddle-led instrumentals and vocals. Their 1997 eponymous debut led to extensive touring (much of it opening for Shania Twain). The album reached No. 4 on the Billboard world music chart) and won three Juno Awards. Lakefield (2001) was Leahy’s second release, followed up in 2004 by In All Things. To date, Leahy has sold more than half a million albums worldwide, and are the subject of a 1985 Academy Award-winning documentary, The Leahys: Music Most of All.

