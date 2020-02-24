5 Concerts to Attend this Week

1. Leahy at the Franklin Theatre
Saturday, Feb. 29. 8 p
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The Leahy siblings were raised on their family farm near Lakefield, Ontario, Canada. Forebear Michael Leahy arrived in North America in 1825 from Ireland. Each of the Leahy children learned to play the fiddle from their father, while their mother taught them to sing, dance, and play the piano. As teens, the siblings performed across Canada and quickly became favorites on the festival and fair circuit.
They emerged on the Canadian music scene in the late 1990’s with the “Leahy sound” – a combination of contemporary pop instrumentation and wildly talented fiddle-led instrumentals and vocals. Their 1997 eponymous debut led to extensive touring (much of it opening for Shania Twain). The album reached No. 4 on the Billboard world music chart) and won three Juno Awards. Lakefield (2001) was Leahy’s second release, followed up in 2004 by In All Things. To date, Leahy has sold more than half a million albums worldwide, and are the subject of a 1985 Academy Award-winning documentary, The Leahys: Music Most of All.
Buy tickets here.
2. Michigan Rattlers with Brent Cowles at High Watt
Saturday, Feb. 29, 8 p
High Watt, 1 Cannery Row, Nashville
Lifelong friends and deep-north natives, musical group Michigan Rattlers play heavy- hearted folk-rock with an aching dose of Midwestern nice. Graham Young (guitar), Adam Reed (upright bass), and Christian Wilder (piano) began writing music and performing together in their Northern Michigan high school.
Still, they regularly played every bar, cafe, and stage in town, developing a musical chemistry informed by the likes of AC/DC, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bob Seger, and more.
Buy tickets here.
3. Music at the Frist: The Contrarian Ensemble
Friday, Feb. 28, 6 p
Frist Museum, 919 Broadway, Nashville
The delightful Contrarian Ensemble–Bruce Baxter (accordion), John Hedgecoth (mandolin), Mike Teaney (guitar), and Svend Thomson (fiddle)–performs an eclectic variety of dance music from the 1300s to the present, including traditional tunes from the U.S., the British Isles, and Europe, as well as original compositions. The group performs reels, jigs, and waltzes for contra dances in the region. Dancing is welcome and encouraged.
4. Elizabeth Cook & Gravy at The Cowan
Friday, Feb. 28, 7 p
The Cowan, 500 Cowan Street, Nashville
The Cowan welcomes Elizabeth Cook & Gravy with Special Guest Cory Branan on February 28th, 2020. Nashville-based singer/songwriter is from Florida who hosts her own Sirius Show Aprong Strings as well as a regular on the Grand Ole Opry.
Buy tickets here.
5. The Daybreaks at 3rd and Lindsley
Friday, Feb. 28, 8 p
3rd and Lindsley, 818 3rd Avenue South, Nashville
The Daybreaks formation in 2015, comprised of Kaleb Jones (guitar/vocals), Heather Bond (keytar/vocals), Bobby Holland (guitars/vocals/keys/co-producer), and Adam Bokesch (drums/co-producer), was meant to be but another co-writing collaboration in Nashville from members of different bands and with solo projects coming together to make something different and honestly fun.
Since that first writing and recording session The Daybreaks have enjoyed success with two full-length, independent releases and acclaimed as “Nashville’s next supergroup” by local, independent radio station Lightning 100, as well as earning high praise from the Huffington Post, Paste Magazine, Billboard and PopMatters among others.
Buy tickets here.