5 Concerts to Attend this Week

1. Sam Bush at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
Saturday, January 11, 8 p
Sam Bush will perform his first show of 2020 at Marathon Music Works this weekend. Joining Bush will be The Travelin’ McCourys. Bush has often been called King of Telluride and the King of Newgrass. The GRAMMY award-winning mandolin player has been impressing concert goers for years, he’s a must-see live.
Buy tickets here.
2. Runaway Gin: A Tribute to Phish
Mercy Lounge, 1 Cannery Row, Nashville
Saturday, January 11, 8 p
Created in 2014, Runaway Gin is the most active Phish tribute band with over 300 performances. Members of the band Andy Greenberg, guitar/vocals, Bobby Hogg, bass/vocals, John Fitzgerald, keyboards/vocals, John Pope, drums/vocals are longtime Phish fans who aspire to recreate memorable musical moments by Phish. The concert is standing room only.
Buy tickets here.
3. Austin Jenckes at Country Music Hall of Fame
Country Music Hall of Fame
Saturday, January 11, 11:30 a
Singer-songwriter Austin Jenckes co-wrote eight of the nine tracks on his 2019 debut album, If You Grew Up Like I Did. The album includes “American Nights,” which has been recorded by both Lee Brice and Morgan Wallen. Jenckes made his Grand Ole Opry debut last year and was a contestant on The Voice in 2013. He has opened for Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, and the Cadillac Three. Presented by SunTrust. Ford Theater.
Buy tickets here.
4. Arcadian Wild in the Lounge
City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville
Thursday, January 9, 7 p
The Arcadian Wild began in the fall of 2013 when a few choir students from Lipscomb University in Nashville met up after class to jam for the afternoon. Years later, the band now consists of guitarist Isaac Horn, mandolinist Lincoln Mick, and fiddler Paige Park. Currently, the folk group is touring off the anticipation and successful release of their sophomore record, “Finch in the Pantry,” which debuted at #9 on the Billboard bluegrass charts. With roots running deep in formal vocal music, and influenced by progressive bluegrass and folk artists, The Arcadian Wild explores a unique acoustic sound that is simultaneously unified and diverse, offering up songs of invitation; calls to come and see, to find refuge and rest, or to journey and wonder.
Buy tickets here.
5. Hobo Cane at GRAYS on Main
GRAYS on Main, 332 Main Street, Franklin
Saturday, January 11, 9 p
The second floor on GRAYS on Main will host local artist Hobo Cane on Saturday night. Javier Mendoza, who goes by Hobo Cane, started his musical career in Florida as a staff writer for Warner Chappell. While in Miami, he wrote songs for Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias, Martin, Rosario, and more. Mendoza just released his debut album El Jardin produced by Matthew Odmark, member of Jars of Clay band. Mendoza shares on his website about his album by saying, “I felt rejuvenated as a writer and artist!” I am so proud of ‘El Jardin’ and I can’t wait for the world to hear it”.