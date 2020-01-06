5 Concerts to Attend this Week

4. Arcadian Wild in the Lounge

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

Thursday, January 9, 7 p

The Arcadian Wild began in the fall of 2013 when a few choir students from Lipscomb University in Nashville met up after class to jam for the afternoon. Years later, the band now consists of guitarist Isaac Horn, mandolinist Lincoln Mick, and fiddler Paige Park. Currently, the folk group is touring off the anticipation and successful release of their sophomore record, “Finch in the Pantry,” which debuted at #9 on the Billboard bluegrass charts. With roots running deep in formal vocal music, and influenced by progressive bluegrass and folk artists, The Arcadian Wild explores a unique acoustic sound that is simultaneously unified and diverse, offering up songs of invitation; calls to come and see, to find refuge and rest, or to journey and wonder.

Buy tickets here.