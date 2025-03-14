5 Common Tax Filing Mistakes (and How to Avoid Them)

Tax season is here, and if you’re feeling the pressure to get everything in order, you’re not alone. Many individuals and business owners find themselves overwhelmed by missing paperwork, confusing forms, and the looming IRS deadline.

The good news? You can still file accurately and on time while avoiding costly mistakes. TriStar Tax and Business Solutions specializes in tax preparation and QuickBooks cleanup to help small businesses manage their tax preparation. Below are five common tax filing mistakes—and how to avoid them.

1. Rushing Through the Filing Process & Overlooking Deductions

The Problem:

When you’re short on time, it’s easy to make hasty decisions, including missing out on valuable deductions. Many filers forget to claim business expenses, home office deductions, or even charitable contributions.

The Consequence:

Overlooking deductions means you could be overpaying your taxes or making errors that trigger an audit.

The Solution:

to ensure you’re claiming every eligible deduction. Use our QuickBooks cleanup services to organize expenses and maximize deductions before filing.

2. Incorrect or Missing Information

The Problem:

A simple typo—whether it’s an incorrect Social Security number, EIN, or bank account information, can delay your refund or flag your return for further review.

The Consequence:

Errors in your tax return could lead to IRS notices, missed refunds, or even rejected filings.

The Solution:

your personal and business information before submitting your return. Work with TriStar to review your records and ensure accuracy, preventing costly filing errors.

3. Misclassifying Workers (1099 vs. W-2 Employees)

The Problem:

One of the most common tax mistakes for businesses is misclassifying workers—labeling an employee as an independent contractor or vice versa.

The Consequence:

If the IRS reclassifies your workers, you could owe back taxes, penalties, and interest for unpaid payroll taxes.

The Solution:

to ensure compliance. We’ll audit your worker classifications and ensure you’re filing correctly before the deadline.

4. Filing Late or Failing to File Altogether

The Problem:

Some taxpayers simply run out of time and miss the deadline, leading to hefty penalties and interest.

The Consequence:

The IRS imposes penalties for late filings, including 5% per month on unpaid taxes—a cost that adds up quickly.

The Solution:

TriStar can help you get organized and file correctly before the deadline. Filing an extension: If you need extra time, we can file an extension and help you develop a tax strategy to avoid penalties.

5. Not Seeking Professional Help When Needed

The Problem:

Many taxpayers attempt to file using tax software, but DIY solutions don’t catch every deduction or provide personalized guidance.

The Consequence:

Without expert review, you could be leaving money on the table—or worse, making costly mistakes that lead to an IRS audit.

The Solution:

will ensure your return is accurate, maximizing refunds and reducing tax liability. We offer QuickBooks cleanup to ensure your financial records are in perfect shape before filing.

to ensure your financial records are in perfect shape before filing. Peace of mind: With TriStar, you don’t have to stress—we’ll handle the details while you focus on what matters most.

Don’t Let Tax Season Overwhelm You—TriStar is Here to Help!

Tax season doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Contact TriStar Tax and Business Solutions so you can file confidently and on time and avoid these common mistakes.

