5 Cocktails to Try This Summer at JJ’s Wine Bar

1 5 Summer Cocktails to Try at JJ’s:

Franklin Breeze – This fruity cocktail, with vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice and pineapple juice is a great summer drink.

Uncle Mike’s Moscow Mule – Is there anything more refreshing than a Moscow Mule? This drink will cool off the hottest days. It’s got vodka, fresh-squeezed lime juice and ginger beer.

Sheri’s Berry – This is a simple, summer cocktail with vodka, cranberry juice, soda, lime

Tito-Rita – A twist on a traditional margarita, the Tito-Rita is Tito’s Vodka, Cointreau, and fresh-squeezed lemon/lime juice.

Rosé Lemonade – Love Rosé? Love lemonade? This drink is the best of both worlds. A refreshing blend of Rosé, St-Germain, simple syrup, and fresh-squeezed lemon, with a splash of soda.

Enjoy these summer cocktails at JJ’s Wine Bar, at 206 E Main St in downtown Franklin. Come by or call us at 615-942-5033. JJ’s is open 4pm – 10pm Tuesday through Thursday and 4pm – 11pm on Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday.