5 Christmas Music Videos to Watch

3. Keith Urban “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight”

Keith Urban traded in his t-shirts for a suit and tie in his new Christmas song released this year. The setting continues the classic look with a winter wonderland backdrop, almost as if Urban has been dropped in a snowglobe.

It’s Urban’s first Christmas song, he states in a release, “I’ve always wanted to record a Christmas song, but I really wanted to try and write something new,” says Urban. “So, Shane came to my house and we wrote, really about a Christmas gone terribly wrong. No snow. Too much fog. Nobody can make it to the party. It’s going to be a colorless Christmas, until her man comes through.”