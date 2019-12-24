5 Christmas Music Videos to Watch

1. for King & Country “Little Drummer Boy”
Franklin-based duo for KING & COUNTRY performed their rendition of “Little Drummer Boy” on CMA Country Christmas, which aired on Dec. 3rd on ABC. According to Billboard, the duo’s take on the Christmas classic has seen a 1,338% increase in downloads, a 60% increase in on-demand streams, and sits atop Billboard’s Christian Digital Songs chart along with three more songs reaching the Top 15. They entered Billboard’s Holiday Digital Songs chart at #2, reached Top 10 in all three iTunes All Genre chart categories, and currently hold the No. 1 position in all three iTunes Christian chart categories.
2. Paulina Jayne “Go Tell It”
Local artist Paulina Jayne, Urban country artist and songwriter, teamed-up with renowned Hammond B3 Organ artist, Jacob Tipton, to create a soulful rendition of ‘Go Tell It On The Mountain.’ Their Christmas track opens with an ethereal duet of ‘Angels We Have Heard On High,’ but just as the listener is about to settle into a heavenly holiday cloud, a star-studded band enters the recording, ramping-up to the top of ‘Go Tell It On The Mountain.’
3. Keith Urban “I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight”
Keith Urban traded in his t-shirts for a suit and tie in his new Christmas song released this year. The setting continues the classic look with a winter wonderland backdrop, almost as if Urban has been dropped in a snowglobe.
It’s Urban’s first Christmas song, he states in a release, “I’ve always wanted to record a Christmas song, but I really wanted to try and write something new,” says Urban. “So, Shane came to my house and we wrote, really about a Christmas gone terribly wrong. No snow. Too much fog. Nobody can make it to the party. It’s going to be a colorless Christmas, until her man comes through.”
4. Marc Martel, Amy Grant, and Michael W. Smith “Silver Bells”
It’s a new release of a familiar song “Silver Bells” with favorite local artists Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith. However, the third name may not sound familiar but his voice is one you heard in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ movie. Martel first rose to fame when an audition video to perform with Queen went viral. Martel then went on to perform in a Queen tribute band but now is out promoting his own Christmas album. Watch his cover video that has over 34 million views here.
5. Taylor Swift “Christmas Tree Farm”
The song was written and released just a few weeks ago. Swift grew up on a Christmas Tree farm in Pennsylvania before making a move to Music City, hence the title of the song. Joining Swift in sharing the news about the song on Instagram, her cats- Meredith, Benjamin, and Olivia. Throughout the music video, nostalgic home video can be seen; it’s a look back at Taylor through the years.