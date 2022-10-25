5 Artisans You Should See at PumpkinFest 2022

PumpkinFest is set for Saturday, October 29th in downtown Franklin from 10 am – 6 pm.
As you enjoy the activities of the festival, don’t miss the artisans who will be showcasing their crafted items.
There are so many great artisans, over 150 to shop, but here are our top five that you should seek out this year.
1Arrington Creek Pottery
Made in Arrington, just a few miles from Franklin, this handcrafted pottery spot offers mugs, bowls, containers, and more. You can score your new favorite mug that will hold your favorite hot drink all winter long. The pottery is also microwave, dishwasher and oven safe.
2Huck Hats
Locally owned in Franklin, Huck Hats will be at the festival to offer its one-of-a-kind hats. You can customize the hat to fit you and your personality, and if you want that Yellowstone ranch looking hat without spending time ranching, here’s your way to get that look.
3Harmacy Hot Sauce Co.
Based in Cookeville, this hot sauce company was created during the pandemic. As explained on their site, “Harmacy hot sauces aim to create a depth of flavor not typically found in traditional hot sauces. The mix of fresh ingredients and flavorful spices form the basis for a hot sauce that can be a base for dishes of all types, as well as an incredible spicy condiment like we all know and love.”
4Pet Musings
Shop for your furry family member while at the festival. Pet Musings has the cutest bandanas for every holiday. You can also find all the essentials needed for dog walking from a leash to a dog walking bag.
5Trendy Bubs
This handmade children’s clothing is the cutest! Created by two moms looking to find high-quality kid’s clothing that can stand up to all the running, jumping, and climbing one can do in a day. Find a selection of holiday prints for the season.