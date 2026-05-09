5/9/26: Clear Sky and Mild Temperatures with a High of 75.9, Low Tonight of 62.4, Calm Winds Throughout the Evening

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 75.9°F with a light wind blowing at 0.8 mph. There has been no precipitation today, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 75.9°F while the low was recorded at 52.7°F. The wind throughout the day has been variable, with gusts up to 7.8 mph. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 62.4°F, with continued clear skies and a light wind of up to 5.2 mph.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable overnight, so residents can anticipate a calm evening.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 53°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 50% UV Index 7.6 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 76°F · feels 78°F Sunrise 5:46am Sunset 7:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 76°F 53°F Overcast Sunday 81°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 67°F 54°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 70°F 45°F Clear sky Wednesday 75°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 72°F 47°F Clear sky Friday 76°F 48°F Overcast

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