5/9/26: Clear Sky and Mild Temperatures with a High of 75.9, Low Tonight of 62.4, Calm Winds Throughout the Evening

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 75.9°F with a light wind blowing at 0.8 mph. There has been no precipitation today, and the sky remains clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 75.9°F while the low was recorded at 52.7°F. The wind throughout the day has been variable, with gusts up to 7.8 mph. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 62.4°F, with continued clear skies and a light wind of up to 5.2 mph.
There are no active weather warnings or alerts at this time. Conditions are expected to remain stable overnight, so residents can anticipate a calm evening.
Today's Details
High
76°F
Low
53°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
50%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
76°F · feels 78°F
Sunrise
5:46am
Sunset
7:41pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|76°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|67°F
|54°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|70°F
|45°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|75°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|72°F
|47°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|76°F
|48°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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