5/9/26: Clear Skies and 75° This Afternoon, With a High of 77° and Light Winds; Tonight, Clear with a Low of 62°

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 74.8°F with a light wind from the south at 3.1 mph. The sky is clear and there has been no precipitation.

Today, a high of 76.5°F is expected, with a low of 52.7°F later tonight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7.8 mph during the day and decreasing to 4.7 mph this evening. With a precipitation chance of 0%, conditions will remain dry and clear throughout the night, with a low of 61.9°F.

There are no active weather warnings or alerts for the area.

Today's Details High 76°F Low 53°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 48% UV Index 7.6 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 75°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 5:46am Sunset 7:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 76°F 53°F Overcast Sunday 82°F 55°F Rain: slight Monday 67°F 53°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 70°F 45°F Clear sky Wednesday 75°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 72°F 47°F Clear sky Friday 76°F 48°F Overcast

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