5/9/26: Clear Skies and 75° This Afternoon, With a High of 77° and Light Winds; Tonight, Clear with a Low of 62°

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 74.8°F with a light wind from the south at 3.1 mph. The sky is clear and there has been no precipitation.
Today, a high of 76.5°F is expected, with a low of 52.7°F later tonight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 7.8 mph during the day and decreasing to 4.7 mph this evening. With a precipitation chance of 0%, conditions will remain dry and clear throughout the night, with a low of 61.9°F.
There are no active weather warnings or alerts for the area.
Today's Details
High
76°F
Low
53°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
75°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:46am
Sunset
7:41pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|76°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|82°F
|55°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|67°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|70°F
|45°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|75°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|72°F
|47°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|76°F
|48°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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