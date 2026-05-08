5/8/26: Clear Skies With a High of 71 and Wind Up to 8 mph; Tonight’s Low at 56 with Continued Clear Conditions

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 69.1°F. The wind is blowing at 7 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
This afternoon’s high is expected to reach 70.7°F, while the low tonight will drop to around 55.9°F. Winds may increase slightly to a maximum of 8.1 mph during the day and will decrease to about 5.3 mph tonight. Precipitation is not anticipated, with a 0% chance for the remainder of the day and evening.
There are no active weather warnings at this time. Overall, residents can expect pleasant and stable weather conditions throughout the evening.
Today's Details
High
71°F
Low
41°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
5:47am
Sunset
7:40pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|71°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|80°F
|56°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|64°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|68°F
|42°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|77°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|73°F
|50°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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