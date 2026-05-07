5/7/26: Overcast Conditions with High of 65 and Low of 50; Light Drizzle Possible, Clear Tonight with Low of 52.

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 51.6°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.3 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 65.3°F with a low of 49.5°F this evening. Winds may increase slightly throughout the day, reaching up to 10.3 mph, with a 15% chance of light drizzle. No significant precipitation is anticipated.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 51.6°F under a clear sky, with winds calming to around 6.8 mph. There is no chance of precipitation for tonight.
Today's Details
High
65°F
Low
49°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
15% chance · 0 in
Now
52°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
5:48am
Sunset
7:39pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|65°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|71°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|51°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|79°F
|56°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|67°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|72°F
|46°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|77°F
|53°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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