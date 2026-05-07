Home Weather 5/7/26: Overcast Conditions with High of 65 and Low of 50; Light...

5/7/26: Overcast Conditions with High of 65 and Low of 50; Light Drizzle Possible, Clear Tonight with Low of 52.

By
Source Staff
-
Photo by Olivia Bridgeman

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 51.6°F with a light wind from the southeast at 5.3 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 65.3°F with a low of 49.5°F this evening. Winds may increase slightly throughout the day, reaching up to 10.3 mph, with a 15% chance of light drizzle. No significant precipitation is anticipated.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 51.6°F under a clear sky, with winds calming to around 6.8 mph. There is no chance of precipitation for tonight.

Today's Details

High
65°F
Low
49°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
15% chance · 0 in
Now
52°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
5:48am
Sunset
7:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 65°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Friday 71°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 51°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 79°F 56°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 67°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 72°F 46°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 77°F 53°F Overcast
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