5/7/26: Mainly Clear Tonight with a Low of 54 and Winds Up to 5.5 mph After a Daytime High of 65.5

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the current temperature is 55°F with a light wind from the south at 4.5 mph. No precipitation has been recorded, and conditions are mainly clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 65.5°F, and the low was 49.1°F. Winds earlier were variable, with gusts of up to 9.4 mph. Tonight is expected to continue clear conditions with a low of 53.6°F and a slight increase in wind speeds up to 5.5 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation overnight.

There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for the area. Conditions remain stable as we move through the night.

Today's Details High 65°F Low 49°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 53% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 15% chance · 0 in Now 55°F · feels 50°F Sunrise 5:48am Sunset 7:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 65°F 49°F Drizzle: light Friday 71°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 54°F Drizzle: light Sunday 77°F 59°F Rain showers: slight Monday 66°F 50°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 69°F 43°F Mainly clear Wednesday 77°F 52°F Overcast

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