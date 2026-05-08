Home Weather 5/7/26: Mainly Clear Tonight with a Low of 54 and Winds Up...

5/7/26: Mainly Clear Tonight with a Low of 54 and Winds Up to 5.5 mph After a Daytime High of 65.5

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the current temperature is 55°F with a light wind from the south at 4.5 mph. No precipitation has been recorded, and conditions are mainly clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 65.5°F, and the low was 49.1°F. Winds earlier were variable, with gusts of up to 9.4 mph. Tonight is expected to continue clear conditions with a low of 53.6°F and a slight increase in wind speeds up to 5.5 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation overnight.

There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for the area. Conditions remain stable as we move through the night.

Today's Details

High
65°F
Low
49°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
53%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
15% chance · 0 in
Now
55°F · feels 50°F
Sunrise
5:48am
Sunset
7:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 65°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Friday 71°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 54°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 77°F 59°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 66°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 69°F 43°F Mainly clear
Wednesday 77°F 52°F Overcast
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