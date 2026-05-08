5/7/26: Mainly Clear Tonight with a Low of 54 and Winds Up to 5.5 mph After a Daytime High of 65.5

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, the current temperature is 55°F with a light wind from the south at 4.5 mph. No precipitation has been recorded, and conditions are mainly clear.
Earlier today, the high reached 65.5°F, and the low was 49.1°F. Winds earlier were variable, with gusts of up to 9.4 mph. Tonight is expected to continue clear conditions with a low of 53.6°F and a slight increase in wind speeds up to 5.5 mph. There is a 0% chance of precipitation overnight.
There are no official weather warnings currently in effect for the area. Conditions remain stable as we move through the night.
Today's Details
High
65°F
Low
49°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
53%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
15% chance · 0 in
Now
55°F · feels 50°F
Sunrise
5:48am
Sunset
7:39pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|65°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|71°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|77°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|66°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|69°F
|43°F
|Mainly clear
|Wednesday
|77°F
|52°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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