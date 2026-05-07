5/7/26: Clear Skies with a High of 65; Current Temp 65, Winds 6 mph, Low Tonight 52, No Precipitation Expected

Current conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM show a temperature of 64.8°F with a gentle wind from the north at 6.2 mph. The sky remains clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, the high reached 64.9°F and the low dipped to 49.1°F, with wind speeds that peaked at 9.4 mph. As we transition into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 52°F, with wind speeds decreasing slightly to a maximum of 5.9 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening is 0%, and clear skies are expected to continue.
No official weather warnings are active at this time. Conditions remain stable as we move into the evening hours.
Today's Details
High
65°F
Low
49°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
15% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
5:48am
Sunset
7:39pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|65°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|71°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|76°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|80°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|65°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|69°F
|43°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|76°F
|51°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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