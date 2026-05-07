5/7/26: Clear Skies with a High of 65; Current Temp 65, Winds 6 mph, Low Tonight 52, No Precipitation Expected

Current conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM show a temperature of 64.8°F with a gentle wind from the north at 6.2 mph. The sky remains clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 64.9°F and the low dipped to 49.1°F, with wind speeds that peaked at 9.4 mph. As we transition into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 52°F, with wind speeds decreasing slightly to a maximum of 5.9 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening is 0%, and clear skies are expected to continue.

No official weather warnings are active at this time. Conditions remain stable as we move into the evening hours.

Today's Details High 65°F Low 49°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 44% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 15% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 5:48am Sunset 7:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 65°F 49°F Drizzle: light Friday 71°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 76°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 80°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 65°F 50°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 69°F 43°F Clear sky Wednesday 76°F 51°F Overcast

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