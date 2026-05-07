Home Weather 5/7/26: Clear Skies with a High of 65; Current Temp 65, Winds...

5/7/26: Clear Skies with a High of 65; Current Temp 65, Winds 6 mph, Low Tonight 52, No Precipitation Expected

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 5:05 PM show a temperature of 64.8°F with a gentle wind from the north at 6.2 mph. The sky remains clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 64.9°F and the low dipped to 49.1°F, with wind speeds that peaked at 9.4 mph. As we transition into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 52°F, with wind speeds decreasing slightly to a maximum of 5.9 mph. The chance of precipitation this evening is 0%, and clear skies are expected to continue.

No official weather warnings are active at this time. Conditions remain stable as we move into the evening hours.

Today's Details

High
65°F
Low
49°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
7.8 (High)
Precip
15% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
5:48am
Sunset
7:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 65°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Friday 71°F 45°F Overcast
Saturday 76°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 80°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 65°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 69°F 43°F Clear sky
Wednesday 76°F 51°F Overcast
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