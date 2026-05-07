5/7/26: Clear Skies and 64, High of 65, Low of 49, Winds Up to 9, Chance of Light Drizzle This Afternoon

Currently in Williamson County at 1:46 PM, the temperature stands at 63.9°F with clear skies overhead. Winds are blowing from the northwest at 7.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

This afternoon’s high is expected to reach 65.3°F, while the low will drop to 49.1°F later tonight. Winds may increase slightly this afternoon, with gusts up to 9.4 mph possible. There is a 15% chance of precipitation, with no significant rainfall expected.

Tonight, temperatures will cool to a low of 51.3°F under clear skies. Winds will taper off to around 6.5 mph. There is currently no chance of precipitation forecasted for the evening hours.

Today's Details High 65°F Low 49°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 44% UV Index 7.8 (High) Precip 15% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 5:48am Sunset 7:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 65°F 49°F Drizzle: light Friday 71°F 45°F Overcast Saturday 75°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 80°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 67°F 50°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 70°F 46°F Clear sky Wednesday 74°F 52°F Overcast

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