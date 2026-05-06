Home Weather 5/6/26: Heavy Rainfall Overnight with Low of 55.8 and High Reaching 69.1;...

5/6/26: Heavy Rainfall Overnight with Low of 55.8 and High Reaching 69.1; Winds up to 14.5 mph and 72% Chance of Precip…

By
Source Staff
-

Williamson County is currently experiencing moderate rain with a temperature of 62.8°F. Winds are blowing at 9.9 mph, and there has been 0.04 in of precipitation reported so far.

Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 69.1°F and a low of 55.8°F. Winds could reach up to 14.5 mph, and there is a 72% chance of additional precipitation, with total rainfall anticipated to be around 0.59 in of heavy rain.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 55.8°F with winds diminishing to about 8.1 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 35%, and overcast skies are expected throughout the night.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
56°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
1.3 (Low)
Precip
72% chance · 0.59 in
Now
63°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
5:49am
Sunset
7:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 69°F 56°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 65°F 51°F Overcast
Friday 70°F 44°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 53°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 70°F 51°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 64°F 44°F Overcast
Tuesday 70°F 45°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×