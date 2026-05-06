5/6/26: Heavy Rainfall Overnight with Low of 55.8 and High Reaching 69.1; Winds up to 14.5 mph and 72% Chance of Precip…

Williamson County is currently experiencing moderate rain with a temperature of 62.8°F. Winds are blowing at 9.9 mph, and there has been 0.04 in of precipitation reported so far.

Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 69.1°F and a low of 55.8°F. Winds could reach up to 14.5 mph, and there is a 72% chance of additional precipitation, with total rainfall anticipated to be around 0.59 in of heavy rain.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 55.8°F with winds diminishing to about 8.1 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 35%, and overcast skies are expected throughout the night.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 56°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 95% UV Index 1.3 (Low) Precip 72% chance · 0.59 in Now 63°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 5:49am Sunset 7:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 69°F 56°F Rain: heavy Thursday 65°F 51°F Overcast Friday 70°F 44°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 53°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 70°F 51°F Rain showers: slight Monday 64°F 44°F Overcast Tuesday 70°F 45°F Overcast

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