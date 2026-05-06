5/6/26: Heavy Rainfall Overnight with Low of 55.8 and High Reaching 69.1; Winds up to 14.5 mph and 72% Chance of Precip…

Williamson County is currently experiencing moderate rain with a temperature of 62.8°F. Winds are blowing at 9.9 mph, and there has been 0.04 in of precipitation reported so far.
Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 69.1°F and a low of 55.8°F. Winds could reach up to 14.5 mph, and there is a 72% chance of additional precipitation, with total rainfall anticipated to be around 0.59 in of heavy rain.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 55.8°F with winds diminishing to about 8.1 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 35%, and overcast skies are expected throughout the night.
Today's Details
High
69°F
Low
56°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
1.3 (Low)
Precip
72% chance · 0.59 in
Now
63°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
5:49am
Sunset
7:38pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|69°F
|56°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|65°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|70°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|53°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|70°F
|51°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|64°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|70°F
|45°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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