5/5/26: Overcast with a high of 75, low of 55; light wind, chance of moderate rain today and dense drizzle tonight.

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 56.3°F, with a light wind from the southeast at 4.7 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation overnight.
Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 75.2°F and a low of 55.2°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching speeds of up to 16.5 mph. There is a 29% chance of rain, with moderate rainfall forecasted later, accumulating to about 0.3 in.
Tonight, the low is anticipated to be 64.9°F, accompanied by winds up to 11.1 mph. A continued chance of rain remains at 29%, with dense drizzle expected through the night.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|75°F
|55°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|67°F
|57°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|65°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|69°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|72°F
|58°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|70°F
|52°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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