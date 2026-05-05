5/5/26: Overcast with a high of 75, low of 55; light wind, chance of moderate rain today and dense drizzle tonight.

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 56.3°F, with a light wind from the southeast at 4.7 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation overnight.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 75.2°F and a low of 55.2°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching speeds of up to 16.5 mph. There is a 29% chance of rain, with moderate rainfall forecasted later, accumulating to about 0.3 in.

Tonight, the low is anticipated to be 64.9°F, accompanied by winds up to 11.1 mph. A continued chance of rain remains at 29%, with dense drizzle expected through the night.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 75°F Low 55°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 68% UV Index 5.1 (Moderate) Precip 29% chance · 0.3 in Now 56°F · feels 53°F Sunrise 5:50am Sunset 7:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 75°F 55°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 67°F 57°F Rain: heavy Thursday 65°F 47°F Drizzle: light Friday 69°F 42°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 53°F Overcast Sunday 72°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 70°F 52°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>