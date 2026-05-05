Home Weather 5/5/26: Overcast with a high of 75, low of 55; light wind,...

5/5/26: Overcast with a high of 75, low of 55; light wind, chance of moderate rain today and dense drizzle tonight.

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 56.3°F, with a light wind from the southeast at 4.7 mph. The skies are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation overnight.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 75.2°F and a low of 55.2°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching speeds of up to 16.5 mph. There is a 29% chance of rain, with moderate rainfall forecasted later, accumulating to about 0.3 in.

Tonight, the low is anticipated to be 64.9°F, accompanied by winds up to 11.1 mph. A continued chance of rain remains at 29%, with dense drizzle expected through the night.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
75°F
Low
55°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
5.1 (Moderate)
Precip
29% chance · 0.3 in
Now
56°F · feels 53°F
Sunrise
5:50am
Sunset
7:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 75°F 55°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 67°F 57°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 65°F 47°F Drizzle: light
Friday 69°F 42°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 53°F Overcast
Sunday 72°F 58°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 70°F 52°F Overcast
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