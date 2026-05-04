5/4/26: Clear Sky With High of 78, Low of 48, Winds Up to 14 and 0% Precipitation Chance Expected

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 49.1°F with a light wind from the east at 5.5 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 78.1°F with increasing winds up to 14.4 mph. There is no chance of precipitation throughout the day. Conditions will remain largely clear as the daytime progresses.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 60.1°F. Winds will be slightly breezy at up to 12.3 mph, and skies will remain clear with no precipitation anticipated.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 48°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 7.4 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 49°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 5:51am Sunset 7:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 78°F 48°F Overcast Tuesday 76°F 53°F Overcast Wednesday 70°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 59°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 67°F 43°F Overcast Saturday 74°F 52°F Drizzle: light Sunday 74°F 62°F Drizzle: light

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