Home Weather 5/4/26: Clear Sky With High of 78, Low of 48, Winds Up...

5/4/26: Clear Sky With High of 78, Low of 48, Winds Up to 14 and 0% Precipitation Chance Expected

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 49.1°F with a light wind from the east at 5.5 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 78.1°F with increasing winds up to 14.4 mph. There is no chance of precipitation throughout the day. Conditions will remain largely clear as the daytime progresses.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 60.1°F. Winds will be slightly breezy at up to 12.3 mph, and skies will remain clear with no precipitation anticipated.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
48°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
49°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
5:51am
Sunset
7:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 78°F 48°F Overcast
Tuesday 76°F 53°F Overcast
Wednesday 70°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 59°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 67°F 43°F Overcast
Saturday 74°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 74°F 62°F Drizzle: light
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