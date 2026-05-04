5/4/26: Clear Sky With High of 78, Low of 48, Winds Up to 14 and 0% Precipitation Chance Expected

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 49.1°F with a light wind from the east at 5.5 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 78.1°F with increasing winds up to 14.4 mph. There is no chance of precipitation throughout the day. Conditions will remain largely clear as the daytime progresses.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 60.1°F. Winds will be slightly breezy at up to 12.3 mph, and skies will remain clear with no precipitation anticipated.
Today's Details
High
78°F
Low
48°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
7.4 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
49°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
5:51am
Sunset
7:36pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|78°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|76°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|70°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|59°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|67°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|74°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|74°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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