5/4/26: Clear Skies with a High of 79 and Low of 50, Winds Up to 13.9 mph, No Precipitation Expected

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 77.9°F. Winds are coming from the southwest at 12.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
For the remainder of the day, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 79°F, before dropping to a low of 61.3°F tonight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 13.9 mph during the day and tapering to 10.6 mph in the evening. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%.
No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable into the evening, with clear skies continuing overnight.
Today's Details
High
79°F
Low
50°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
78°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:51am
Sunset
7:36pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|79°F
|50°F
|Partly cloudy
|Tuesday
|76°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|69°F
|57°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|60°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|66°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|76°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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