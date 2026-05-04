5/4/26: Clear Skies with a High of 79 and Low of 50, Winds Up to 13.9 mph, No Precipitation Expected

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 77.9°F. Winds are coming from the southwest at 12.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

For the remainder of the day, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 79°F, before dropping to a low of 61.3°F tonight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 13.9 mph during the day and tapering to 10.6 mph in the evening. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable into the evening, with clear skies continuing overnight.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 50°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 41% UV Index 7.3 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 78°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 5:51am Sunset 7:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 79°F 50°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 76°F 54°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 60°F 42°F Overcast Friday 66°F 40°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 49°F Overcast Sunday 76°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate

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