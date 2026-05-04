Home Weather 5/4/26: Clear Skies with a High of 79 and Low of 50,...

5/4/26: Clear Skies with a High of 79 and Low of 50, Winds Up to 13.9 mph, No Precipitation Expected

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Williamson County is currently experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 77.9°F. Winds are coming from the southwest at 12.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

For the remainder of the day, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 79°F, before dropping to a low of 61.3°F tonight. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 13.9 mph during the day and tapering to 10.6 mph in the evening. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

No official weather warnings are currently active in the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable into the evening, with clear skies continuing overnight.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
50°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
41%
UV Index
7.3 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
78°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:51am
Sunset
7:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 79°F 50°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 76°F 54°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 60°F 42°F Overcast
Friday 66°F 40°F Overcast
Saturday 77°F 49°F Overcast
Sunday 76°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
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