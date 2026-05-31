Home Weather 5/31/26: Clear Skies This Morning with a High of 83 and Rain...

5/31/26: Clear Skies This Morning with a High of 83 and Rain Showers Developing Tonight; Current Temp 67

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 67.3°F with a light wind from the south at 2.7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky is clear.

Looking ahead, the forecast for today indicates a high of 82.6°F. Winds are expected to increase, reaching up to 10.3 mph. There is a 27% chance of precipitation, with anticipated moderate rain showers that could total around 0.25 in. As the evening progresses, the low tonight will be around 70.9°F, with a continued wind of up to 10.3 mph and a 25% chance of moderate rain.

No official weather alerts are currently in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
67°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
27% chance · 0.25 in
Now
67°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 83°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 81°F 68°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 76°F 58°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 55°F Clear sky
Thursday 80°F 56°F Partly cloudy
Friday 81°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 82°F 64°F Overcast
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