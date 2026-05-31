5/31/26: Clear Skies This Morning with a High of 83 and Rain Showers Developing Tonight; Current Temp 67

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 67.3°F with a light wind from the south at 2.7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky is clear.
Looking ahead, the forecast for today indicates a high of 82.6°F. Winds are expected to increase, reaching up to 10.3 mph. There is a 27% chance of precipitation, with anticipated moderate rain showers that could total around 0.25 in. As the evening progresses, the low tonight will be around 70.9°F, with a continued wind of up to 10.3 mph and a 25% chance of moderate rain.
No official weather alerts are currently in effect for Williamson County.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
67°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
27% chance · 0.25 in
Now
67°F · feels 71°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:57pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|83°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|81°F
|68°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|76°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|55°F
|Clear sky
|Thursday
|80°F
|56°F
|Partly cloudy
|Friday
|81°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|82°F
|64°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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