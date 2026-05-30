Home Weather 5/30/26: Overcast with Violent Rain Showers Today, High 80.4, Low 70.3, Chance...

5/30/26: Overcast with Violent Rain Showers Today, High 80.4, Low 70.3, Chance of Precip 30%

By
Source Staff
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Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 70.7°F with light winds at 2.8 mph. The sky is overcast and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 80.4°F, with a low of 70.3°F. Winds may increase to a maximum of 10.6 mph. There is a 30% chance of precipitation, with an anticipated total of 1.45 in from possible violent rain showers throughout the day.

For tonight, temperatures are projected to drop to a low of 70.9°F, with similar wind speeds of up to 10.6 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 20% as the overcast conditions persist.

Residents should remain aware of the significant rainfall expected today, which may lead to difficult travel conditions. Stay informed for any updates concerning weather developments.

Today's Details

High
80°F
Low
70°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
7.7 (High)
Precip
30% chance · 1.45 in
Now
71°F · feels 77°F
Sunrise
5:32am
Sunset
7:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 80°F 70°F Rain showers: violent
Sunday 83°F 67°F Overcast
Monday 83°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 74°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 75°F 53°F Overcast
Thursday 79°F 55°F Partly cloudy
Friday 81°F 59°F Overcast
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