5/30/26: Overcast with Violent Rain Showers Today, High 80.4, Low 70.3, Chance of Precip 30%

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 70.7°F with light winds at 2.8 mph. The sky is overcast and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 80.4°F, with a low of 70.3°F. Winds may increase to a maximum of 10.6 mph. There is a 30% chance of precipitation, with an anticipated total of 1.45 in from possible violent rain showers throughout the day.
For tonight, temperatures are projected to drop to a low of 70.9°F, with similar wind speeds of up to 10.6 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 20% as the overcast conditions persist.
Residents should remain aware of the significant rainfall expected today, which may lead to difficult travel conditions. Stay informed for any updates concerning weather developments.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|80°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: violent
|Sunday
|83°F
|67°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|83°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|74°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|75°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|79°F
|55°F
|Partly cloudy
|Friday
|81°F
|59°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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