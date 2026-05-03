5/3/26: Clear Skies And High Of 66.6, Low Of 38.3; Tonight’s Low 52.7 With Light Winds

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 66.6°F, with a light wind from the west at 6.8 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and the sky remains clear.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 66.6°F, while the low was recorded at 38.3°F. As we move into the evening, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 52.7°F. Winds will remain gentle, peaking at 6.6 mph, with no chance of precipitation anticipated for tonight.
Overall, tonight will continue with clear skies, providing pleasant conditions for outdoor activities. There are currently no active weather warnings or alerts in the area.
Today's Details
High
67°F
Low
38°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
34%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 61°F
Sunrise
5:52am
Sunset
7:36pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|67°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|79°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|69°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|68°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|61°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|69°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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