Home Weather 5/3/26: Clear Skies And High Of 66.6, Low Of 38.3; Tonight’s Low...

5/3/26: Clear Skies And High Of 66.6, Low Of 38.3; Tonight’s Low 52.7 With Light Winds

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 66.6°F, with a light wind from the west at 6.8 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 66.6°F, while the low was recorded at 38.3°F. As we move into the evening, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 52.7°F. Winds will remain gentle, peaking at 6.6 mph, with no chance of precipitation anticipated for tonight.

Overall, tonight will continue with clear skies, providing pleasant conditions for outdoor activities. There are currently no active weather warnings or alerts in the area.

Today's Details

High
67°F
Low
38°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
34%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 61°F
Sunrise
5:52am
Sunset
7:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 67°F 38°F Clear sky
Monday 79°F 48°F Overcast
Tuesday 69°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 68°F 58°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 61°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 69°F 44°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate
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