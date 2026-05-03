5/3/26: Clear Skies and 64, High 67, Low 38, Winds 5 to 7 mph, No Precipitation Expected Throughout the Day and Night

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 63.9°F with a light wind blowing at 5.2 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 66.9°F, while the low will drop to 38.3°F. Winds are projected to increase slightly, reaching up to 7 mph by late afternoon. There is a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day, maintaining the clear sky conditions.

Tonight’s low is forecasted to be 52.5°F, with winds calming to a maximum of 6.6 mph. The clear skies are set to continue into the evening, providing comfortable conditions for outdoor activities.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 67°F Low 38°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 35% UV Index 7.6 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 5:52am Sunset 7:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 67°F 38°F Clear sky Monday 79°F 48°F Overcast Tuesday 69°F 55°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 68°F 58°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 61°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 69°F 44°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate

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