5/3/26: Clear Skies and 64, High 67, Low 38, Winds 5 to 7 mph, No Precipitation Expected Throughout the Day and Night

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 63.9°F with a light wind blowing at 5.2 mph. Conditions are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 66.9°F, while the low will drop to 38.3°F. Winds are projected to increase slightly, reaching up to 7 mph by late afternoon. There is a 0% chance of precipitation throughout the day, maintaining the clear sky conditions.
Tonight’s low is forecasted to be 52.5°F, with winds calming to a maximum of 6.6 mph. The clear skies are set to continue into the evening, providing comfortable conditions for outdoor activities.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
67°F
Low
38°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
35%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
5:52am
Sunset
7:36pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|67°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|79°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|69°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|68°F
|58°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|61°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|69°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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