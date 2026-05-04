5/3/26: Clear Skies and 55° with a Low of 53° Tonight; High Reached 67° Earlier with No Precipitation

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 55.4°F with a light wind from the northeast at 5 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and the sky remains clear.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 67.1°F and dropped to a low of 38.3°F. Winds throughout the day were recorded at speeds of up to 7 mph, and there was no chance of precipitation. Tonight’s low is expected to be around 53.1°F, with wind speeds potentially increasing to 7 mph and clear skies continuing.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are stable as the evening proceeds, with no significant changes anticipated for tonight or into the early morning hours.

Today's Details High 67°F Low 38°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 51% UV Index 7.6 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 55°F · feels 50°F Sunrise 5:52am Sunset 7:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 67°F 38°F Clear sky Monday 79°F 49°F Overcast Tuesday 78°F 54°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 69°F 61°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 63°F 47°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 67°F 44°F Overcast Saturday 71°F 52°F Overcast

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