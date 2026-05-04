5/3/26: Clear Skies and 55° with a Low of 53° Tonight; High Reached 67° Earlier with No Precipitation

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 55.4°F with a light wind from the northeast at 5 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and the sky remains clear.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 67.1°F and dropped to a low of 38.3°F. Winds throughout the day were recorded at speeds of up to 7 mph, and there was no chance of precipitation. Tonight’s low is expected to be around 53.1°F, with wind speeds potentially increasing to 7 mph and clear skies continuing.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are stable as the evening proceeds, with no significant changes anticipated for tonight or into the early morning hours.
Today's Details
High
67°F
Low
38°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
51%
UV Index
7.6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
55°F · feels 50°F
Sunrise
5:52am
Sunset
7:36pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|67°F
|38°F
|Clear sky
|Monday
|79°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|78°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|69°F
|61°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|63°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|67°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|71°F
|52°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter