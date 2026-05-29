5/29/26: Overcast with Rain Showers and Highs Reached 81; Current Temp 70, Tonight Expect Drizzle and Low 72

Currently in Williamson County at 4:51 AM, the temperature is 70.3°F with a light wind from the east at 0.5 mph. The skies are overcast and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 81.1°F and a low of 70.2°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching speeds up to 8.8 mph. There is a 49% chance of precipitation, with expected totals around 0.12 in, primarily from slight rain showers.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 72.1°F. Winds will diminish slightly to a maximum of 5.5 mph. The chance of rain decreases to 41%, with moderate drizzle expected.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 70°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 49% chance · 0.12 in Now 70°F · feels 76°F Sunrise 5:33am Sunset 7:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 81°F 70°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 82°F 70°F Drizzle: light Sunday 79°F 59°F Drizzle: light Monday 80°F 64°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 74°F 60°F Overcast Wednesday 78°F 54°F Mainly clear Thursday 82°F 57°F Overcast

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