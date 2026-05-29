5/29/26: Overcast with Rain Showers and Highs Reached 81; Current Temp 70, Tonight Expect Drizzle and Low 72

Currently in Williamson County at 4:51 AM, the temperature is 70.3°F with a light wind from the east at 0.5 mph. The skies are overcast and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 81.1°F and a low of 70.2°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, reaching speeds up to 8.8 mph. There is a 49% chance of precipitation, with expected totals around 0.12 in, primarily from slight rain showers.
Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 72.1°F. Winds will diminish slightly to a maximum of 5.5 mph. The chance of rain decreases to 41%, with moderate drizzle expected.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
81°F
Low
70°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
4.1 (Moderate)
Precip
49% chance · 0.12 in
Now
70°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:33am
Sunset
7:56pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|81°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|82°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|79°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|80°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|74°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|78°F
|54°F
|Mainly clear
|Thursday
|82°F
|57°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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