5/28/26: Overcast with a high of 87 and a low of 72; winds up to 7, chance of rain 19% tonight low near 77.

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 86°F with a light wind from the south at 4 mph. Conditions are currently overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 86.7°F while the low dipped to 71.1°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to settle around a low of 76.5°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly to a maximum of 6.3 mph. The chance of rain is low at just 8%, and skies will remain overcast.

There are no active weather warnings in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details High 87°F Low 71°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 57% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 19% chance · 0 in Now 86°F · feels 92°F Sunrise 5:33am Sunset 7:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 87°F 71°F Overcast Friday 82°F 71°F Rain: heavy Saturday 79°F 66°F Drizzle: light Sunday 77°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 82°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 76°F 59°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 54°F Overcast

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