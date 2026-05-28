Home Weather 5/28/26: Overcast with a high of 87 and a low of 72;...

5/28/26: Overcast with a high of 87 and a low of 72; winds up to 7, chance of rain 19% tonight low near 77.

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 86°F with a light wind from the south at 4 mph. Conditions are currently overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 86.7°F while the low dipped to 71.1°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to settle around a low of 76.5°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly to a maximum of 6.3 mph. The chance of rain is low at just 8%, and skies will remain overcast.

There are no active weather warnings in effect for the area at this time.

Today's Details

High
87°F
Low
71°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
19% chance · 0 in
Now
86°F · feels 92°F
Sunrise
5:33am
Sunset
7:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 87°F 71°F Overcast
Friday 82°F 71°F Rain: heavy
Saturday 79°F 66°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 77°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 82°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 76°F 59°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 54°F Overcast
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