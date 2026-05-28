5/28/26: Overcast with a high of 87 and a low of 72; winds up to 7, chance of rain 19% tonight low near 77.

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 86°F with a light wind from the south at 4 mph. Conditions are currently overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 86.7°F while the low dipped to 71.1°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to settle around a low of 76.5°F, with wind speeds increasing slightly to a maximum of 6.3 mph. The chance of rain is low at just 8%, and skies will remain overcast.
There are no active weather warnings in effect for the area at this time.
Today's Details
High
87°F
Low
71°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
19% chance · 0 in
Now
86°F · feels 92°F
Sunrise
5:33am
Sunset
7:55pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|87°F
|71°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|82°F
|71°F
|Rain: heavy
|Saturday
|79°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|77°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|82°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|76°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|54°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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