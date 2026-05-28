Home Weather 5/28/26: Mainly Clear With High of 85, Low Tonight of 74; Light...

5/28/26: Mainly Clear With High of 85, Low Tonight of 74; Light Winds and Low Precip Chance

By
Source Staff
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In Williamson County, the current conditions at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 85.3°F, with a light wind at 3.7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the weather is mainly clear.

Today’s high is expected to reach 85.3°F, while the low will drop to 71.1°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, with gusts expected to reach up to 9.1 mph. There is a 19% chance of precipitation, but no rain has been reported so far.

This evening, the low is projected to be around 74.3°F, with winds calming slightly to a maximum of 5.5 mph. The skies will become partly cloudy, and there is an 8% chance of precipitation overnight.

At this time, there are no active weather warnings in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
71°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
59%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
19% chance · 0 in
Now
85°F · feels 96°F
Sunrise
5:33am
Sunset
7:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 85°F 71°F Overcast
Friday 81°F 70°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 79°F 66°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 77°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 82°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 76°F 59°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 54°F Overcast
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