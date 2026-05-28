5/28/26: Mainly Clear With High of 85, Low Tonight of 74; Light Winds and Low Precip Chance

In Williamson County, the current conditions at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 85.3°F, with a light wind at 3.7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the weather is mainly clear.

Today’s high is expected to reach 85.3°F, while the low will drop to 71.1°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, with gusts expected to reach up to 9.1 mph. There is a 19% chance of precipitation, but no rain has been reported so far.

This evening, the low is projected to be around 74.3°F, with winds calming slightly to a maximum of 5.5 mph. The skies will become partly cloudy, and there is an 8% chance of precipitation overnight.

At this time, there are no active weather warnings in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 71°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 59% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 19% chance · 0 in Now 85°F · feels 96°F Sunrise 5:33am Sunset 7:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 85°F 71°F Overcast Friday 81°F 70°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 79°F 66°F Drizzle: light Sunday 77°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 82°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 76°F 59°F Overcast Wednesday 76°F 54°F Overcast

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