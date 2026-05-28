5/28/26: Mainly Clear With High of 85, Low Tonight of 74; Light Winds and Low Precip Chance

In Williamson County, the current conditions at 1:46 PM show a temperature of 85.3°F, with a light wind at 3.7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the weather is mainly clear.
Today’s high is expected to reach 85.3°F, while the low will drop to 71.1°F. Winds may increase throughout the day, with gusts expected to reach up to 9.1 mph. There is a 19% chance of precipitation, but no rain has been reported so far.
This evening, the low is projected to be around 74.3°F, with winds calming slightly to a maximum of 5.5 mph. The skies will become partly cloudy, and there is an 8% chance of precipitation overnight.
At this time, there are no active weather warnings in effect for Williamson County.
Today's Details
High
85°F
Low
71°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
59%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
19% chance · 0 in
Now
85°F · feels 96°F
Sunrise
5:33am
Sunset
7:55pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|85°F
|71°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|81°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|79°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|77°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|82°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|76°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|54°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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