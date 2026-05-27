5/27/26: Partly Cloudy with High of 82, Currently 80; Chance of Rain This Afternoon and Clear Tonight

The current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM indicate a temperature of 80.4°F with a light wind blowing at 4.2 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. The weather is partly cloudy throughout the area.
Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 82.2°F, while the low tonight will be around 69.8°F. Winds may increase up to 9.7 mph during the afternoon, with a slight chance of rain showers at 19%. Rainfall, if it occurs, is projected to total 0.07 in.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 73.6°F under a clear sky, with winds anticipated to reach up to 7.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 19%.
At this time, there are no active weather warnings or alerts for the area.
Today's Details
High
82°F
Low
70°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
19% chance · 0.07 in
Now
80°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:34am
Sunset
7:55pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|82°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|84°F
|70°F
|Rain: heavy
|Friday
|79°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|73°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|74°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|80°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|74°F
|58°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter