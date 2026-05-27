Home Weather 5/27/26: Partly Cloudy with High of 82, Currently 80; Chance of Rain...

5/27/26: Partly Cloudy with High of 82, Currently 80; Chance of Rain This Afternoon and Clear Tonight

By
Source Staff
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The current conditions in Williamson County at 1:46 PM indicate a temperature of 80.4°F with a light wind blowing at 4.2 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. The weather is partly cloudy throughout the area.

Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 82.2°F, while the low tonight will be around 69.8°F. Winds may increase up to 9.7 mph during the afternoon, with a slight chance of rain showers at 19%. Rainfall, if it occurs, is projected to total 0.07 in.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 73.6°F under a clear sky, with winds anticipated to reach up to 7.3 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 19%.

At this time, there are no active weather warnings or alerts for the area.

Today's Details

High
82°F
Low
70°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
19% chance · 0.07 in
Now
80°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:34am
Sunset
7:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 82°F 70°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 84°F 70°F Rain: heavy
Friday 79°F 65°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 73°F 63°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 74°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Monday 80°F 61°F Overcast
Tuesday 74°F 58°F Clear sky
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