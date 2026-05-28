5/27/26: Partly Cloudy with a High of 85 and Current Temp of 77; Clear Skies Expected Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 76.5°F with a gentle wind from the east-northeast at 2.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded at this time, and conditions are partly cloudy.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 84.9°F and a low of 69.8°F. Wind speeds peaked at 8.1 mph, with light rain expected but ultimately yielding a total precipitation of 0.5 in and a chance of rain at 14%. Tonight, the temperature is projected to drop to a low of 75.7°F, with a continued light wind over the evening and a lower precipitation chance of 11%, leading to a clear sky.
No official weather warnings are currently active in the area.
Today's Details
High
85°F
Low
70°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
14% chance · 0.5 in
Now
76°F · feels 84°F
Sunrise
5:34am
Sunset
7:55pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|85°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|85°F
|73°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Friday
|83°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|76°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|76°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|70°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|80°F
|58°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
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