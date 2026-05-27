Home Weather 5/27/26: Mainly Clear This Morning with High of 83 and Low Tonight...

5/27/26: Mainly Clear This Morning with High of 83 and Low Tonight of 73, Light Winds Throughout the Day

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 70°F, with a light wind from the east at 2.4 mph. The skies are mainly clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 82.6°F, with winds increasing to speeds of up to 9.1 mph. There is an 18% chance of precipitation throughout the day, with total expected rainfall at 0 in. This evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 72.7°F under mainly clear skies, with continued winds of up to 9.1 mph and a slight 16% chance of rain.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently active for the area.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
70°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
5.6 (Moderate)
Precip
18% chance · 0 in
Now
70°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
5:34am
Sunset
7:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 83°F 70°F Overcast
Thursday 82°F 69°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 71°F 65°F Rain: slight
Saturday 81°F 64°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 81°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Monday 82°F 65°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 69°F 54°F Drizzle: light
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