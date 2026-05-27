Home Weather 5/27/26: Clear Skies, High 85, Low 70, Winds 5-6 mph, 15% Precip...

5/27/26: Clear Skies, High 85, Low 70, Winds 5-6 mph, 15% Precip Chance, Mainly Clear Tonight

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 84°F with a light wind from the south at 5 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and the sky is clear.

Earlier today, the high reached approximately 84.9°F, while the low was around 69.8°F. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 75°F, with winds calming to around 4.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 15%, and conditions are anticipated to be mainly clear.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Conditions will remain stable through the evening.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
70°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
15% chance · 0 in
Now
84°F · feels 90°F
Sunrise
5:34am
Sunset
7:55pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 85°F 70°F Overcast
Thursday 85°F 72°F Drizzle: light
Friday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 73°F 63°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 74°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Monday 80°F 61°F Overcast
Tuesday 74°F 58°F Clear sky
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