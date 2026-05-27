5/27/26: Clear Skies, High 85, Low 70, Winds 5-6 mph, 15% Precip Chance, Mainly Clear Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 84°F with a light wind from the south at 5 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and the sky is clear.
Earlier today, the high reached approximately 84.9°F, while the low was around 69.8°F. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 75°F, with winds calming to around 4.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 15%, and conditions are anticipated to be mainly clear.
No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Conditions will remain stable through the evening.
Today's Details
High
85°F
Low
70°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
15% chance · 0 in
Now
84°F · feels 90°F
Sunrise
5:34am
Sunset
7:55pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|85°F
|70°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|85°F
|72°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|81°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|73°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|74°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|80°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|74°F
|58°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
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