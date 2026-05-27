5/27/26: Clear Skies, High 85, Low 70, Winds 5-6 mph, 15% Precip Chance, Mainly Clear Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 84°F with a light wind from the south at 5 mph. There has been no precipitation reported, and the sky is clear.

Earlier today, the high reached approximately 84.9°F, while the low was around 69.8°F. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 75°F, with winds calming to around 4.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 15%, and conditions are anticipated to be mainly clear.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Conditions will remain stable through the evening.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 70°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 63% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 15% chance · 0 in Now 84°F · feels 90°F Sunrise 5:34am Sunset 7:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 85°F 70°F Overcast Thursday 85°F 72°F Drizzle: light Friday 81°F 67°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 73°F 63°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 74°F 59°F Drizzle: light Monday 80°F 61°F Overcast Tuesday 74°F 58°F Clear sky

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