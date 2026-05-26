5/26/26: Overcast With Slight Rain Possible; High 78, Low 70, Winds Up To 13; Current Temp 70.5

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 70.5°F with overcast skies. The wind is blowing at 6.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 78.3°F and a low of 70.3°F. Wind speeds may increase, reaching up to 13.2 mph. There is a 72% chance of precipitation throughout the day, with a forecasted total of 0.16 in of slight rain.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 71.1°F with winds decreasing to 10.2 mph. The chance of precipitation drops significantly to 11%, and overcast conditions will persist through the night.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 70°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 5.6 (Moderate) Precip 72% chance · 0.16 in Now 71°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 5:34am Sunset 7:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 78°F 70°F Rain: slight Wednesday 80°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 78°F 64°F Overcast Friday 78°F 63°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 62°F Overcast Sunday 74°F 56°F Overcast Monday 81°F 55°F Overcast

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