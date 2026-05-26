5/26/26: Overcast With Slight Rain Possible; High 78, Low 70, Winds Up To 13; Current Temp 70.5

Current conditions in Williamson County at 4:51 AM show a temperature of 70.5°F with overcast skies. The wind is blowing at 6.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, expect a high of 78.3°F and a low of 70.3°F. Wind speeds may increase, reaching up to 13.2 mph. There is a 72% chance of precipitation throughout the day, with a forecasted total of 0.16 in of slight rain.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 71.1°F with winds decreasing to 10.2 mph. The chance of precipitation drops significantly to 11%, and overcast conditions will persist through the night.
Today's Details
High
78°F
Low
70°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
5.6 (Moderate)
Precip
72% chance · 0.16 in
Now
71°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
5:34am
Sunset
7:54pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|78°F
|70°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|80°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|78°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|78°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|74°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|81°F
|55°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter