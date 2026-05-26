5/26/26: Moderate Rain With Highs Near 78 and Winds Up to 14, Tonight Overcast With Low of 71

In Williamson County, at 1:46 PM, the temperature is 74.3°F with a wind speed of 14 mph. Moderate rain has resulted in 0.03 inches of precipitation so far today.

The high for today is expected to reach 77.7°F, while the low will be 70°F. Winds are predicted to decrease to a maximum of 12.7 mph, and there is a 72% chance of additional precipitation, totaling an anticipated 0.44 inches by the end of the day. Tonight, the low temperature will settle around 71.1°F with lighter winds of up to 8.3 mph. Expect overcast skies with a reduced chance of rain at 17%.

Currently, there are no active weather alerts for the area.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 70°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 5.6 (Moderate) Precip 72% chance · 0.44 in Now 74°F · feels 77°F Sunrise 5:34am Sunset 7:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 78°F 70°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 81°F 69°F Overcast Thursday 82°F 66°F Rain showers: slight Friday 75°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 79°F 61°F Overcast Sunday 76°F 55°F Drizzle: light Monday 74°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate

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