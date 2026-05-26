5/25/26: Overcast with Moderate Drizzle, High of 78 and Current Temp at 73; 39% Chance of Precip Tonight

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 72.7°F with a light wind from the east at 3 mph. The area remains overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation since earlier today, when a total of 0.06 in of moderate drizzle fell.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.9°F and a low of 66.9°F, with wind speeds peaking at 6.5 mph. The chance of precipitation was approximately 39%. As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 71.4°F, with wind speeds potentially increasing up to 5.2 mph. The overcast conditions will continue, with a persistent 39% chance of additional light precipitation possible.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Stay tuned for further updates as the weather may change.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|78°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|82°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|82°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|80°F
|66°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|77°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|76°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|74°F
|52°F
|Mainly clear
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