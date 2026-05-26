Home Weather 5/25/26: Overcast with Moderate Drizzle, High of 78 and Current Temp at...

5/25/26: Overcast with Moderate Drizzle, High of 78 and Current Temp at 73; 39% Chance of Precip Tonight

By
Source Staff
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Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 72.7°F with a light wind from the east at 3 mph. The area remains overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation since earlier today, when a total of 0.06 in of moderate drizzle fell.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.9°F and a low of 66.9°F, with wind speeds peaking at 6.5 mph. The chance of precipitation was approximately 39%. As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 71.4°F, with wind speeds potentially increasing up to 5.2 mph. The overcast conditions will continue, with a persistent 39% chance of additional light precipitation possible.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Stay tuned for further updates as the weather may change.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
67°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
39% chance · 0.06 in
Now
73°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:35am
Sunset
7:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 78°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate
Tuesday 82°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 82°F 68°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 77°F 63°F Overcast
Saturday 76°F 60°F Overcast
Sunday 74°F 52°F Mainly clear
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