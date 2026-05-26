5/25/26: Overcast with Moderate Drizzle, High of 78 and Current Temp at 73; 39% Chance of Precip Tonight

Current conditions in Williamson County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 72.7°F with a light wind from the east at 3 mph. The area remains overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation since earlier today, when a total of 0.06 in of moderate drizzle fell.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 77.9°F and a low of 66.9°F, with wind speeds peaking at 6.5 mph. The chance of precipitation was approximately 39%. As we move into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 71.4°F, with wind speeds potentially increasing up to 5.2 mph. The overcast conditions will continue, with a persistent 39% chance of additional light precipitation possible.

No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Stay tuned for further updates as the weather may change.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 67°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 39% chance · 0.06 in Now 73°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 5:35am Sunset 7:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 78°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Tuesday 82°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 82°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 80°F 66°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 77°F 63°F Overcast Saturday 76°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 74°F 52°F Mainly clear

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